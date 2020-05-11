Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Governor’s press briefing at 1 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of the Governor has issued the following media advisory:

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, other state officials.

WHAT: Gov. Justice will provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.

WHEN: Today, Monday, May 11, 2020, at 1 p.m.

West Virginians can watch the live stream of this briefing at the following links:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/bXI5F8_8s1E

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor

VIRTUAL PRESS BRIEFING INFO FOR MEDIA ONLY

In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by health professionals regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing, this press briefing will be conducted virtually through the Zoom teleconferencing system. In-person attendance will not be permitted.

If you wish to participate in this media briefing by asking questions you must RSVP by 11 a.m. today to Nathan.M.Takitch@wv.gov.

Only one online reservation will be provided for each media organization. All additional details will be provided by email once an RSVP is received.