Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Governor’s press briefing at 1 p.m. today

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, other state officials.

WHAT: Gov. Justice will provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.

WHEN: Today, Monday, April 20, 2020, at 1 p.m.

West Virginians can watch the live stream of this briefing at the following links:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/fYqATrjYh5A

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor

VIRTUAL PRESS BRIEFING INFO FOR MEDIA ONLY

In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by health professionals regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing, this press briefing will be conducted virtually through the Zoom teleconferencing system. In-person attendance will not be permitted.

If you wish to participate in this media briefing by asking questions you must RSVP by 11 a.m. today, Monday, April 20 2020, to Nathan.M.Takitch@wv.gov.

Only one online reservation will be provided for each media organization. All additional details will be provided by email once an RSVP is received.