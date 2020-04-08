Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Governor press briefing today at 1 p.m.

* Media participation now on ZOOM *

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of the Governor has issued the following media advisory:

Gov. Jim Justice to hold virtual press briefing on COVID-19 response today at 1 p.m.

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, other state officials.

WHAT: Gov. Justice will provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.

WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 1 p.m.

All West Virginians can watch the live stream of this briefing at the following links:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/QArAas0OmMI

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor



VIRTUAL PRESS BRIEFING INFO FOR MEDIA ONLY

*Important note below*

In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by health professionals regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing, this press briefing will be conducted virtually through an online teleconferencing system. In-person attendance will not be permitted.

If you wish to participate in this media briefing by asking questions you must RSVP by 11 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, to Nathan.M.Takitch@wv.gov.

Only one online reservation will be provided for each media organization. All additional details will be provided by email once an RSVP is received.

PLEASE NOTE: The Governor’s virtual press briefings will be transitioned to the Zoom videoconferencing platform for media participation. Additional information and instructions will be provided via email in response to the RSVP.