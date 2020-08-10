Latest News:
Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Governor press briefing Monday, starting at 12 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va.— The office of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced a press briefing for today at 12 p.m.

COVID-19 BRIEFING

WHO: Gov. Justice and other State officials.

WHAT: Gov. Justice will provide an update for media on COVID-19 response.

WHEN: Today, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 12 p.m.

West Virginians can watch the live stream of this briefing at the following links:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/ZykQcacLfQs
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor

Media members wishing to participate in this media briefing by asking questions must RSVP by 10 a.m. to [email protected].

