Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Governor press briefing Friday, starting at 12 p.m

CHARLESTON, W.Va.— The office of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced a press briefing for today at 12 p.m.

COVID-19 BRIEFING

WHO: Gov. Justice and other State officials.

WHAT: Gov. Justice will provide an update for media on COVID-19 response.

WHEN: Today, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at 12 p.m.

West Virginians can watch the live stream of this briefing at the following links:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/ghmNFMAxYQs

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor

Media members wishing to participate in this media briefing by asking questions must RSVP by 10:30 a.m. to [email protected].