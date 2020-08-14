Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Governor press briefing Friday, starting at 12 p.m
CHARLESTON, W.Va.— The office of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced a press briefing for today at 12 p.m.
COVID-19 BRIEFING
WHO: Gov. Justice and other State officials.
WHAT: Gov. Justice will provide an update for media on COVID-19 response.
WHEN: Today, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at 12 p.m.
West Virginians can watch the live stream of this briefing at the following links:
YouTube: https://youtu.be/ghmNFMAxYQs
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor
Media members wishing to participate in this media briefing by asking questions must RSVP by 10:30 a.m. to [email protected].