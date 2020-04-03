Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Governor press briefing at noon today
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of Governor Jim Justice has issued the following media advisory on today’s virtual press briefing.
WHO: Gov. Justice, other state officials.
WHAT: Gov. Justice will provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.
WHEN: Today, Friday, April 3, 2020, at 12 p.m.
VIRTUAL PRESS BRIEFING INFO FOR MEDIA ONLY In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by health professionals regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing, this press briefing will be conducted virtually through an online teleconferencing system. In-person attendance will not be permitted.
If you wish to participate in this media briefing by asking questions you must RSVP by 10 a.m., Friday, April 3, 2020, to Jordan.L.Damron@wv.gov
Only one online reservation will be provided for each media organization. All additional details will be provided by email once an RSVP is received.