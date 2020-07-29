Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Governor holding two press briefing today, starting at 12:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va.— Gov. Jim Justice will hold a pair of virtual briefings tomorrow.

The first briefing will be the Governor’s regular update on the State’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

The second briefing will take place immediately following the COVID-19 update. During this event, the Governor will discuss how the State is strengthening its partnership with the Game Changer program in 2020 to better address issues impacting West Virginia’s youth, including substance abuse and more.

West Virginians can watch the live stream of this briefing at the following links:

COVID-19 BRIEFING

YouTube: https://youtu.be/NV99lmukN6Q

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor

GAME CHANGER SUMMITS BRIEFING

YouTube: https://youtu.be/sKVPPL9QPiU

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor

VIRTUAL PRESS BRIEFING INFO FOR MEDIA ONLY

In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by health professionals regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing, this press briefing will be conducted virtually through the Zoom teleconferencing system. In-person attendance will not be permitted.

Media members wishing to participate in this media briefing by asking questions must RSVP by 10:30 a.m. tomorrow to Nathan.M.Takitch@wv.gov.