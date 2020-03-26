Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Gov. Justice to hold virtual press briefing on COVID-19 today at 1 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The office of the Governor has issued the following media advisory:

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, other state officials.

WHAT: Gov. Justice will provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.

WHEN: Today, Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.

Time change due to White House call with Governors at noon.

VIRTUAL PRESS BRIEFING INFO FOR MEDIA ONLY In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by health professionals regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing, this press briefing will be conducted virtually through an online teleconferencing system. In-person attendance will not be permitted.

If you wish to participate in this media briefing by asking questions you must RSVP by 11:00 a.m. today, Thursday, March 26, 2020, to nathan.m.takitch@wv.gov.

Only one online reservation will be provided for each media organization. All additional details will be provided by email once an RSVP is received.

As always we encourage all West Virginians to watch the live stream of this briefing at the following links:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/GB-zExOQ0nk

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor