Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Gov. Justice sets press briefing for 3 p.m today

Gov. Justice will provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans today at 3 p.m.

In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by health professionals regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing, this press briefing will be conducted virtually through an online teleconferencing system. In-person attendance will not be permitted.

Reporters wishing to participate in this media briefing by asking questions must RSVP by 1 p.m. today, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, to nathan.m.takitch@wv.gov. Only one online reservation will be provided for each media organization. All additional details will be provided by email once an RSVP is received.

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, other state officials.

WHAT: Gov. Justice will provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.

WHEN: TODAY Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 3 p.m.



