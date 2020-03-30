Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Gov. Justice press briefing today 2 p.m.
Gov. Jim Justice will hold a virtual press briefing on COVID-19 response today at 2 p.m.:
WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, other state officials.
WHAT: Gov. Justice will provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.
WHEN: Today, Monday, March 30, 2020, at 2 p.m.
West Virginians can watch the live stream of this briefing at the following links:
YouTube: https://youtu.be/RM1eeodSpng
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor
VIRTUAL PRESS BRIEFING INFO FOR MEDIA ONLY In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by health professionals regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing, this press briefing will be conducted virtually through an online teleconferencing system. In-person attendance will not be permitted.
If you wish to participate in this media briefing by asking questions you must RSVP by noon, today, March 30, 2020, to Jordan.L.Damron@wv.gov
Only one online reservation will be provided for each media organization. All additional details will be provided by email once an RSVP is received.