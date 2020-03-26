Coronavirus Update: W.Va. DMV reminds customers of transaction extensions

90-day extension on many transactions; online and mail-in services still available

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A 90-day extension on many driver and vehicle transactions has been granted through the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles due to the closure of all Regional Offices, in keeping with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by both the CDC and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding COVID-19.

DMV is extending the expiration date of any of the following documents with an expiration date in March or April of 2020 for three months from the date of expiration on the face of the document:Any Driver’s License including Commercial Driver’s LicenseInstructional Permits, including Commercial PermitsVehicle registration, including temporary vehicle registrations or platesIn addition, any CDL holder whose medical certification expires in March or April will have an additional three months to provide a new medical certification to avoid the downgrading of the CDL.

Also, many of DMV’s most requested transactions can be done online or mailed in and do not require a trip to a regional office. Online services include:Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle) Duplicate driver’s license requestVehicle registration renewalsDuplicate vehicle registration decals and cardsPrint your driving recordCheck your driver’s license statusA full list of online services may be found by going to dmv.wv.gov.

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is taking this extraordinary action in response to the National and State states of emergency due to the COVID-19 virus.

For more information, you may contact the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles at 1-800-642-9066.

For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.