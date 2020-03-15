Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Directors of Senior & Community Services offer information regarding meals and services during the COVID-19 National State of Emergency
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Directors of Senior and Community Services, providers of senior services, are monitoring the ever-changing Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, and its effect on the state’s senior population. In the days and months ahead, the WVDSCS will continue to collaborate with state and federal agencies in order to continue to provide senior citizens in the state meals and in-home services as needed.
“Because so many seniors rely on us, at the present time, providers are continuing to offer services on a normal basis until the situation warrants otherwise,” said William Carpenter, President of the West Virginia Directors of Senior & Community Services. He added, “Many of the county meal providers throughout West Virginia have or are in the process of purchasing additional shelf stable meals to offer seniors in the event it would become necessary to close senior centers. Providers are also contacting in-home patients in order to update them on the current situation.”
If any senior citizen in West Virginia should have questions regarding meals or in-home services, they can call their local provider for assistance. Below is a list of links to various local, state and federal agencies.
The Provider members of the West Virginia Directors of Senior & Community Services are the group working to improve the quality of life, health, honor, and dignity for the aging population of West Virginia. For more information on services: www.wvdscs.org
WV Department of Health and Human Services:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
https://dhhr.wv.gov/Coronavirus%20Disease-COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
Food and Drug Administration:
https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/mcm-issues/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19
U.S. Department of State:
https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/ea/covid-19-information.html
Federal Trade Commission Consumer Information:
https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2020/02/coronavirus-scammers-follow-headlines
Preventing COVID-19 Spread in Communities (CDC):
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/index.html
World Health Organization – Covid-19 Information
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
US Senator Joe Manchin
https://www.manchin.senate.gov/coronavirus
List of Senior Providers by County:
Barbour County Senior Center, Inc.
PO Box 146 (47 Church Street)
Philippi, WV 26416
Telephone: 304-457-4545
Fax: 304-457-2017
Email: bcsc@bcscwv.org
Website: www.bcscwv.org
Chrissy Kittle, Director
Berkeley Senior Services
217 North High Street
Martinsburg, WV 25401
Telephone: 304-263-8873
Fax: 304-263-6598
Email: amy@berkeleyseniorservices.org
Website: www.berkeleyseniorservices.org
Amy Orndoff, Executive Director
Bi-County Nutrition (Doddridge and Harrison nutrition)
416 1/2 Ohio Avenue
Nutter Fort, WV 26301
Telephone: 304-622-4075
Fax: 304-622-4675
Email: bicountyseniors@gmail.com
Wanda Carrico, Director
Boone County Community Organization
PO Box 247 (347 Kenmore Drive, Suite 1-A)
Madison, WV 25130
Telephone: 304-369-0451; 304-369-2750
Fax: 304-369-1383
Email: bcco.gwilliams@suddenlinkmail.com
Gary Williams, Director
Braxton County Senior Citizens Center, Inc.
23 Senior Center Drive
Sutton, WV 26601
Telephone: 304-765-4090; 304-765-4091; 304-765-4092; 888-654-9321
Fax: 304-765-4095
Email: dirbcscc@frontier.com
Mary Chapman, Director
Brooke County Committee on Aging (also nutrition provider for Hancock)
948 Main Street
Follansbee, WV 26037
Telephone: 304-527-3410
Fax: 304-527-4278
Email: akocher948@aol.com
Website: www.bccoawv.org
Angela Kocher, Director
Cabell County Community Services Organization, Inc.
724 10th Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
Telephone: 304-529-4952
Fax: 304-525-2061
Email: cholley@cccso.com
Website: www.cccso.com
Charles Holley, Director
Calhoun County Committee on Aging, Inc.
PO Box 619 (105 Market Street)
Grantsville, WV 26147
Telephone: 304-354-7017
Fax: 304-354-6859
Email: rpoling@cccoa-wv.org
Website: www.cccoa-wv.org
Rick Poling, Executive Director
Clay Senior and Community Services, Inc. (IIIB only, no nutrition)
PO Box 455 (174 Main Street)
Clay, WV 25043
Telephone: 304-587-2468
Fax 304-587-2856
Email: claysenior@frontier.com
Stephanie Duffield, Executive Director
Doddridge County Senior Citizens, Inc. (IIIB only, no nutrition)
PO Box 432 (417 West Main Street)
West Union, WV 26456
Telephone: 304-873-2061
Fax 304-873-1769
Email: dcscoffice@gmail.com
Marvin “Smokey” Travis, Director
Fayette County Office (administered by Putnam Aging Services)
PO Box 770 (108 Lewis Street)
Oak Hill, WV 25901
Telephone: 304-465-8484
Fax: 304-465-8607
Email: jzamiela@putnamaging.com
Janet Zamiela, Director
Council of Senior Citizens of Gilmer County, Inc.
720 North Lewis Street
Glenville, WV 26351
Telephone: 304-462-5761
Fax: 304-462-8239
Email: gilmerseniors@yahoo.com
Sallie Mathess, Director
Grant County Commission on Aging Family Services
111 Virginia Avenue
Petersburg, WV 26847
Telephone: 304-257-1666
Fax: 304-257-9145
Email: gccoafs@frontier.com
Website: www.gcscwv.org
Darlene Evans, Director
Greenbrier County Committee on Aging
PO Box 556 (1003 Greenbrier Street)
Rupert, WV 25984
Telephone: 304-392-5138
Fax: 304-392-5969
Email: gcca@suddenlinkmail.com
Barbara Burdette, Director
Hampshire County Committee on Aging
PO Box 41 (24781 Northwestern Pike)
Romney, WV 26757
Telephone: 304-822-4097 (TDD); 304-822-4030; 304-822-4499
Fax: 304-822-7322
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.com
Julie E. Linger, Director
Hancock County Senior Services (IIIB only, no nutrition)
647 Gas Valley Road
New Cumberland, WV 26047-1284
Telephone: 304-564-3801
Fax: 304-387-2693
Email: bwolanski@hancocksrsvs.org
Website: www.hancocksrsvs.org
Beth Wolanski, Director
Hardy County Committee on Aging
PO Box 632 (409 Spring Avenue)
Moorefield, WV 26836
Telephone: 304-530-2256; 888-538-2256
Fax: 304-530-6989
Email: hccoa1@hardynet.com
Website: www.hardycountycoa.org
Phyllis Helmick, Director
Harrison County Senior Citizens, Inc. (IIIB only, no nutrition)
500 West Main Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301
Telephone: 304-623-6795
Fax: 304-623-6798
Email: director@harrisoncountyseniorcenter.org
Website: www.hcscwv.org
Beth Fitzgerald, Executive Director
Jackson County Commission on Aging, Inc.
PO Box 617 (217 South Court Street)
Ripley, WV 25271
Telephone: 304-372-2406
Fax: 304-372-9243
Email: JCCOA.cengle@gmail.com
Website: www.jccoawv.com
Chanda Engle, Director
Jefferson County Council on Aging
103 West 5th Avenue
Ranson, WV 25438
Telephone: 304-725-4044
Fax: 304-725-9500
Email: jccoadirector@frontiernet.net
Website: www.jccoa.org
Amy Wellman, Executive Director
Kanawha Valley Senior Services
2428 Kanawha Boulevard, East
Charleston, WV 25311
Telephone: 304-348-0707
Fax: 304-348-6432
Email: pjustice@kvss.org
Website: www.kvss.org
Paulette Justice, LPC, LCSW, Executive Director
Lewis County Senior Citizens Center, Inc.
171 West 2nd Street
Weston, WV 26452
Telephone: 304-269-5738, 1-800-695-4594
Fax: 304-269-7329
Email: mills.dinah@aol.com
Website: www.lcseniorcenter.org
Dinah Mills, Director
Lincoln County Opportunity Co., Inc.
360 Main Street
Hamlin, WV 25523
Telephone: 304-824-3448
Fax: 304-824-7662
Email: williamcarpenter@lcocinc.com
Website: www.lincolncountyopportunity.net
William F. Carpenter, Jr., Director
Pride Community Services, Inc. (Logan County)
PO Box 1346 (699 Stratton Street)
Logan, WV 25601
Telephone: 304-752-6868
Fax: 304-752-1047
Website: www.loganpride.com Email: kathy.ooten@loganpride.com
Kathy Ooten, Director of Senior/In-Home Services
Email: lisha.whitt@loganpride.com Lisha Whitt, Executive Director
Marion County Senior Citizens, Inc.
105 Maplewood Drive
Fairmont, WV 26554
Telephone: 304-366-8779
Fax: 304-366-3186
Email: debbie@marionseniors.org
Website: www.marionseniors.org
Debbie Harvey, Director
Marshall County Committee on Aging (IIIB only, no nutrition)
805 5th Street
Moundsville, WV 26041
Telephone: 304-845-8200
Fax: 304-845-8239
Email: jhoward@swave.net
Website: www.mcseniorcenter.com
Joyce Howard, Director
Mason County Action Group, Inc.
101 2nd Street
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
Telephone: 304-675-2369
Fax: 304-675-2069
Email: masonseniors@aol.com
Website: www.masonseniors.com
Renae Riffle, Executive Director
McDowell County Commission on Aging
725 Stewart Street
Welch, WV 24801
Telephone: 304-436-6588
Fax: 304-436-2006
Email: donald@mcdowellcoa.org
Website: www.mcdowellcoa.org
Donald Reed, Executive Director
CASE WV Aging Program (Mercer County)
PO Box 1507
(Main Office – 600 Trent Street)
Princeton, WV 24740
Telephone: 304-425-7111
Fax: 304-487-8801
Email: mturner@casewv.org, amckinney@casewv.org
Website: www.casewvprograms.org/CommissionOnAging.html
Mary Turner and Amy McKinney, Co-Directors
Executive Offices:
355 Bluefield Avenue
Bluefield, WV 24701
Email: jvaleyko@casewv.org
Jay Valeyko, Acting Executive Director, CASE WV
Aging and Family Services of Mineral County, Inc.
875 South Mineral Street
Keyser, WV 26726-3127
Telephone: 304-788-5467
Fax: 304-788-6363
Email: smallery@wvaging.com
Website: www.wvaging.com
R. Scott Mallery, Director
Coalfield Community Action Partnership, Inc. (Mingo County)
PO Box 1406 (1626 W. Third Avenue)
Williamson, WV 25661
Telephone: 304-235-1701
Fax: 304-235-1706
Email: tsalmons@coalfieldcap.org
Website: www.coalfieldcap.org
Tim Salmons, Director
Senior Monongalians, Inc.
PO Box 653
(5000 Greenbag Rd., Suite 7, Mountaineer Mall)
Morgantown, WV 26507-0653
Telephone: 304-296-9812
Fax: 304-296-3917
Email: cliddle@seniormons.org
Website: www.seniormons.org
Calleen Liddle, Executive Director
Monroe County Council on Aging
PO Box 149 (Route 219)
Lindside, WV 24951
Telephone: 304-753-4384
Fax: 866-247-7077
Mary Najar, Appalachian AAA, Contact Person
Telephone: 304-425-1147
Email: marynajar@citlink.net
Website: www.mccoawv.org
Senior Life Services of Morgan County
106 Sandmine Road, Suite 1
Berkeley Springs, WV 25411
Telephone: 304-258-3096
Fax: 304-258-3190
Email: slsmc1@hotmail.com; tammy_kees@yahoo.com
Website: www.slsmc.org
Tammy Kees, Executive Director
Nicholas Community Action Partnership, Inc.
1205 Broad Street
Summersville, WV 26651
Telephone: 304-872-1162
Fax: 304-872-5796
Email: awilliams@ncapwv.org
Website: www.ncapwv.org Angela Williams, Executive Director
Family Service – Upper Ohio Valley (also nutrition in Marshall)
2200 Main Street, 1st Floor
Wheeling, WV 26003
Telephone: 304-233-2350
Fax: 304-233-7237
Email: pcalvert@fsuov.com
Website: www.fsuov.com
Paula Calvert, CEO
Pendleton Senior and Family Services, Inc.
PO Box 9 (231 Mill Road)
Franklin, WV 26807
Telephone: 304-358-2421
Fax: 304-358-2422
Email: jlantz@psfsi.org
Website: www.psfsi.org
Janice Lantz, Director
Pleasants County Senior Citizens Center (IIIB, no nutrition)
209 2nd Street
St. Marys, WV 26170
Telephone: 304-684-9243
Fax: 304-684-9382
Email: pcscjr@frontier.com
Jessica Rupert, Director
Pleasants Senior Nutrition (nutrition only)
PO Box 576 (219 2nd Street)
St. Marys, WV 26170
Telephone: 304-684-9319
Fax: 304-684-7697
Email: pcseniornutrition@suddenlinkmail.com
David Hoyt, Director
Pocahontas County Senior Citizens, Inc.
20626 Seneca Trail
Marlinton, WV 24954
Telephone: 304-799-6337
Fax: 304-799-4972
Email: pocahontascoseniors@gmail.com
John R. Simmons, Director
Preston County Senior Citizens, Inc.
PO Box 10 (108 Senior Center Drive)
Kingwood, WV 26537
Telephone: 304-329-0464; 800-661-7556
Fax: 304-329-2584
Email: prestonseniors@atlanticbb.net
Janie Lou White, Executive Director
Putnam Aging Program, Inc. (also nutrition in Clay and Fayette)
2558 Winfield Road
St. Albans, WV 25177-1554
Telephone: 304-755-2385
Fax: 304-755-2389
Email: jsutherland@putnamaging.com
Website: www.putnamaging.com
Jenni Sutherland, Executive Director
Raleigh County Commission on Aging
1614 S. Kanawha Street
Beckley, WV 25801-5917
Telephone: 304-255-1397
Fax: 304-252-9360; 304-255-2881
Email: rccoa@raleighseniors.org, tammy_trent@raleighseniors.org
Website: www.raleighseniors.org
Jack Tanner, Director
Tammy Trent, Interim Director
The Committee on Aging for Randolph County, Inc.
PO Box 727 (5th Street & Railroad Avenue)
Elkins, WV 26241
Telephone: 304-636-4747
Fax: 304-637-4991
Email: lward@rcscwv.org
Website: www.randolphcountyseniorcenter.com
Laura Ward, Director
Ritchie County Integrated Family Services
PO Box 195 (521 South Court Street)
Harrisville, WV 26362
Telephone: 304-643-4941
Fax: 304-643-4936
Email: csummers@zoominternet.net
Cindy Summers, Director
Roane County Committee on Aging, Inc.
811 Madison Avenue
Spencer, WV 25276
Telephone: 304-927-1997
Fax: 304-927-2273
Email: jhaverty@rccoawv.org
Julie Haverty, RN, Director
Summers County Council on Aging
120 2nd Avenue
Hinton, WV 25951
Telephone: 304-466-4019
Fax: 304-466-1890
Email: lin.goins@summersseniors.com
Website: www.summersseniors.com
Mr. Lin Goins, Director
Taylor County Senior Citizens, Inc.
52 Trap Springs Road
Grafton, WV 26354-7711
Telephone: 304-265-4555
Fax: 304-265-6083
Email: taylorcsces@aol.com
Elissa Stewart, Interim Director
Tucker County Senior Citizens, Inc.
217 Senior Lane
Parsons, WV 26287
Telephone: 304-478-2423
Fax: 304-478-4828
Email: sully0818@yahoo.com
Mary Alice Smith, Director
Council of Senior Tyler Countians, Inc.
PO Box 68 (504 Cherry Street)
Middlebourne, WV 26149
Telephone: 304-758-4919
Fax: 304-758-4680
Email: amy.cstcwv@frontier.com
Amy Haught, Executive Director
Upshur County Senior Citizens Opportunity Center, Inc.
28 North Kanawha Street
Buckhannon, WV 26201
Telephone: 304-472-0528
Fax: 304-472-6424
Email: scampbell@upwvsc.org
Website: www.upwvsc.org
Sarah Campbell, Director
Superior Senior Care (Wayne
County)
360 Main Street
Hamlin, WV 25523
Telephone: 304-824-3448
Fax: 304-824-7662
Email: lcoc@zoominternet.net
Website: www.lincolncountyopportunity.net
William F. Carpenter, Jr., Director
(In-home services, meals, and transportation in Stepptown
provided by Coalfield Community Action Partnership, Inc.)
Webster County Commission of Senior Citizens
148 Court Square
Webster Springs, WV 26288
Telephone: 304-847-5252
Fax: 304-847-7182
Email: webcosencitz@frontiernet.net
Debby Moore, Director
Wetzel County Committee on Aging (IIIB)
145 Paducah Drive
New Martinsville, WV 26155
Telephone: 304-455-3220
Fax: 304-455-0280
Email: wetzelccoa@suddenlinkmail.com
Mary Ash, Director
Wirt County Committee on Aging, Inc.
PO Box 370 (74 Senior Circle)
Elizabeth, WV 26143
Telephone: 304-275-3158
Fax: 304-275-4631
Email: wccoa@suddenlinkmail.com
Lorraine Roberts, Director
Wood County Senior Citizens Association, Inc.
914 Market Street, Suite 106
Parkersburg, WV 26101
Telephone: 304-485-6748
Fax: 304-485-8755
Email: kgoedel@wcscwv.org
Website: www.wcscwv.org
Kelly Goedel, Director
Council on Aging (Wyoming County)
PO Box 458 (695 Mountaineer Highway)
Mullens, WV 25882
Telephone: 304-294-8800; 800-499-4080
Fax: 304-294-8803
Email: gibsonj@wccoa.com
Website: www.wccoa.com
Jennifer Gibson, Director