Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Directors of Senior & Community Services offer information regarding meals and services during the COVID-19 National State of Emergency

Release from the West Virginia Directors of Senior and Community Services:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Directors of Senior and Community Services, providers of senior services, are monitoring the ever-changing Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, and its effect on the state’s senior population. In the days and months ahead, the WVDSCS will continue to collaborate with state and federal agencies in order to continue to provide senior citizens in the state meals and in-home services as needed.

“Because so many seniors rely on us, at the present time, providers are continuing to offer services on a normal basis until the situation warrants otherwise,” said William Carpenter, President of the West Virginia Directors of Senior & Community Services. He added, “Many of the county meal providers throughout West Virginia have or are in the process of purchasing additional shelf stable meals to offer seniors in the event it would become necessary to close senior centers. Providers are also contacting in-home patients in order to update them on the current situation.”

If any senior citizen in West Virginia should have questions regarding meals or in-home services, they can call their local provider for assistance. Below is a list of links to various local, state and federal agencies.

The Provider members of the West Virginia Directors of Senior & Community Services are the group working to improve the quality of life, health, honor, and dignity for the aging population of West Virginia. For more information on services: www.wvdscs.org

WV Department of Health and Human Services:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

https://dhhr.wv.gov/Coronavirus%20Disease-COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx

Food and Drug Administration:

https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/mcm-issues/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19

U.S. Department of State:

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/ea/covid-19-information.html

Federal Trade Commission Consumer Information:

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2020/02/coronavirus-scammers-follow-headlines

Preventing COVID-19 Spread in Communities (CDC):

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/index.html

World Health Organization – Covid-19 Information

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

US Senator Joe Manchin

https://www.manchin.senate.gov/coronavirus

List of Senior Providers by County:

Barbour County Senior Center, Inc.

PO Box 146 (47 Church Street)

Philippi, WV 26416

Telephone: 304-457-4545

Fax: 304-457-2017

Email: bcsc@bcscwv.org

Website: www.bcscwv.org

Chrissy Kittle, Director



Berkeley Senior Services

217 North High Street

Martinsburg, WV 25401

Telephone: 304-263-8873

Fax: 304-263-6598

Email: amy@berkeleyseniorservices.org

Website: www.berkeleyseniorservices.org

Amy Orndoff, Executive Director



Bi-County Nutrition (Doddridge and Harrison nutrition)

416 1/2 Ohio Avenue

Nutter Fort, WV 26301

Telephone: 304-622-4075

Fax: 304-622-4675

Email: bicountyseniors@gmail.com

Wanda Carrico, Director



Boone County Community Organization

PO Box 247 (347 Kenmore Drive, Suite 1-A)

Madison, WV 25130

Telephone: 304-369-0451; 304-369-2750

Fax: 304-369-1383

Email: bcco.gwilliams@suddenlinkmail.com

Gary Williams, Director



Braxton County Senior Citizens Center, Inc.

23 Senior Center Drive

Sutton, WV 26601

Telephone: 304-765-4090; 304-765-4091; 304-765-4092; 888-654-9321

Fax: 304-765-4095

Email: dirbcscc@frontier.com

Mary Chapman, Director



Brooke County Committee on Aging (also nutrition provider for Hancock)

948 Main Street

Follansbee, WV 26037

Telephone: 304-527-3410

Fax: 304-527-4278

Email: akocher948@aol.com

Website: www.bccoawv.org

Angela Kocher, Director



Cabell County Community Services Organization, Inc.

724 10th Avenue

Huntington, WV 25701

Telephone: 304-529-4952

Fax: 304-525-2061

Email: cholley@cccso.com

Website: www.cccso.com

Charles Holley, Director



Calhoun County Committee on Aging, Inc.

PO Box 619 (105 Market Street)

Grantsville, WV 26147

Telephone: 304-354-7017

Fax: 304-354-6859

Email: rpoling@cccoa-wv.org

Website: www.cccoa-wv.org

Rick Poling, Executive Director



Clay Senior and Community Services, Inc. (IIIB only, no nutrition)

PO Box 455 (174 Main Street)

Clay, WV 25043

Telephone: 304-587-2468

Fax 304-587-2856

Email: claysenior@frontier.com

Stephanie Duffield, Executive Director



Doddridge County Senior Citizens, Inc. (IIIB only, no nutrition)

PO Box 432 (417 West Main Street)

West Union, WV 26456

Telephone: 304-873-2061

Fax 304-873-1769

Email: dcscoffice@gmail.com

Marvin “Smokey” Travis, Director



Fayette County Office (administered by Putnam Aging Services)

PO Box 770 (108 Lewis Street)

Oak Hill, WV 25901

Telephone: 304-465-8484

Fax: 304-465-8607

Email: jzamiela@putnamaging.com

Janet Zamiela, Director



Council of Senior Citizens of Gilmer County, Inc.

720 North Lewis Street

Glenville, WV 26351

Telephone: 304-462-5761

Fax: 304-462-8239

Email: gilmerseniors@yahoo.com

Sallie Mathess, Director



Grant County Commission on Aging Family Services

111 Virginia Avenue

Petersburg, WV 26847

Telephone: 304-257-1666

Fax: 304-257-9145

Email: gccoafs@frontier.com

Website: www.gcscwv.org

Darlene Evans, Director



Greenbrier County Committee on Aging

PO Box 556 (1003 Greenbrier Street)

Rupert, WV 25984

Telephone: 304-392-5138

Fax: 304-392-5969

Email: gcca@suddenlinkmail.com

Barbara Burdette, Director



Hampshire County Committee on Aging

PO Box 41 (24781 Northwestern Pike)

Romney, WV 26757

Telephone: 304-822-4097 (TDD); 304-822-4030; 304-822-4499

Fax: 304-822-7322

Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com

Website: www.aginginhampshire.com

Julie E. Linger, Director



Hancock County Senior Services (IIIB only, no nutrition)

647 Gas Valley Road

New Cumberland, WV 26047-1284

Telephone: 304-564-3801

Fax: 304-387-2693

Email: bwolanski@hancocksrsvs.org

Website: www.hancocksrsvs.org

Beth Wolanski, Director



Hardy County Committee on Aging

PO Box 632 (409 Spring Avenue)

Moorefield, WV 26836

Telephone: 304-530-2256; 888-538-2256

Fax: 304-530-6989

Email: hccoa1@hardynet.com

Website: www.hardycountycoa.org

Phyllis Helmick, Director



Harrison County Senior Citizens, Inc. (IIIB only, no nutrition)

500 West Main Street

Clarksburg, WV 26301

Telephone: 304-623-6795

Fax: 304-623-6798

Email: director@harrisoncountyseniorcenter.org

Website: www.hcscwv.org

Beth Fitzgerald, Executive Director



Jackson County Commission on Aging, Inc.

PO Box 617 (217 South Court Street)

Ripley, WV 25271

Telephone: 304-372-2406

Fax: 304-372-9243

Email: JCCOA.cengle@gmail.com

Website: www.jccoawv.com

Chanda Engle, Director



Jefferson County Council on Aging

103 West 5th Avenue

Ranson, WV 25438

Telephone: 304-725-4044

Fax: 304-725-9500

Email: jccoadirector@frontiernet.net

Website: www.jccoa.org

Amy Wellman, Executive Director



Kanawha Valley Senior Services

2428 Kanawha Boulevard, East

Charleston, WV 25311

Telephone: 304-348-0707

Fax: 304-348-6432

Email: pjustice@kvss.org

Website: www.kvss.org

Paulette Justice, LPC, LCSW, Executive Director

Lewis County Senior Citizens Center, Inc.

171 West 2nd Street

Weston, WV 26452

Telephone: 304-269-5738, 1-800-695-4594

Fax: 304-269-7329

Email: mills.dinah@aol.com

Website: www.lcseniorcenter.org

Dinah Mills, Director



Lincoln County Opportunity Co., Inc.

360 Main Street

Hamlin, WV 25523

Telephone: 304-824-3448

Fax: 304-824-7662

Email: williamcarpenter@lcocinc.com

Website: www.lincolncountyopportunity.net

William F. Carpenter, Jr., Director



Pride Community Services, Inc. (Logan County)

PO Box 1346 (699 Stratton Street)

Logan, WV 25601

Telephone: 304-752-6868

Fax: 304-752-1047

Website: www.loganpride.com Email: kathy.ooten@loganpride.com

Kathy Ooten, Director of Senior/In-Home Services

Email: lisha.whitt@loganpride.com Lisha Whitt, Executive Director



Marion County Senior Citizens, Inc.

105 Maplewood Drive

Fairmont, WV 26554

Telephone: 304-366-8779

Fax: 304-366-3186

Email: debbie@marionseniors.org

Website: www.marionseniors.org

Debbie Harvey, Director



Marshall County Committee on Aging (IIIB only, no nutrition)

805 5th Street

Moundsville, WV 26041

Telephone: 304-845-8200

Fax: 304-845-8239

Email: jhoward@swave.net

Website: www.mcseniorcenter.com

Joyce Howard, Director



Mason County Action Group, Inc.

101 2nd Street

Point Pleasant, WV 25550

Telephone: 304-675-2369

Fax: 304-675-2069

Email: masonseniors@aol.com

Website: www.masonseniors.com

Renae Riffle, Executive Director



McDowell County Commission on Aging

725 Stewart Street

Welch, WV 24801

Telephone: 304-436-6588

Fax: 304-436-2006

Email: donald@mcdowellcoa.org

Website: www.mcdowellcoa.org

Donald Reed, Executive Director



CASE WV Aging Program (Mercer County)

PO Box 1507

(Main Office – 600 Trent Street)

Princeton, WV 24740

Telephone: 304-425-7111

Fax: 304-487-8801

Email: mturner@casewv.org, amckinney@casewv.org

Website: www.casewvprograms.org/CommissionOnAging.html

Mary Turner and Amy McKinney, Co-Directors

Executive Offices:

355 Bluefield Avenue

Bluefield, WV 24701

Email: jvaleyko@casewv.org

Jay Valeyko, Acting Executive Director, CASE WV



Aging and Family Services of Mineral County, Inc.

875 South Mineral Street

Keyser, WV 26726-3127

Telephone: 304-788-5467

Fax: 304-788-6363

Email: smallery@wvaging.com

Website: www.wvaging.com

R. Scott Mallery, Director



Coalfield Community Action Partnership, Inc. (Mingo County)

PO Box 1406 (1626 W. Third Avenue)

Williamson, WV 25661

Telephone: 304-235-1701

Fax: 304-235-1706

Email: tsalmons@coalfieldcap.org

Website: www.coalfieldcap.org

Tim Salmons, Director



Senior Monongalians, Inc.

PO Box 653

(5000 Greenbag Rd., Suite 7, Mountaineer Mall)

Morgantown, WV 26507-0653

Telephone: 304-296-9812

Fax: 304-296-3917

Email: cliddle@seniormons.org

Website: www.seniormons.org

Calleen Liddle, Executive Director



Monroe County Council on Aging

PO Box 149 (Route 219)

Lindside, WV 24951

Telephone: 304-753-4384

Fax: 866-247-7077

Mary Najar, Appalachian AAA, Contact Person

Telephone: 304-425-1147

Email: marynajar@citlink.net

Website: www.mccoawv.org



Senior Life Services of Morgan County

106 Sandmine Road, Suite 1

Berkeley Springs, WV 25411

Telephone: 304-258-3096

Fax: 304-258-3190

Email: slsmc1@hotmail.com; tammy_kees@yahoo.com

Website: www.slsmc.org

Tammy Kees, Executive Director



Nicholas Community Action Partnership, Inc.

1205 Broad Street

Summersville, WV 26651

Telephone: 304-872-1162

Fax: 304-872-5796

Email: awilliams@ncapwv.org

Website: www.ncapwv.org Angela Williams, Executive Director



Family Service – Upper Ohio Valley (also nutrition in Marshall)

2200 Main Street, 1st Floor

Wheeling, WV 26003

Telephone: 304-233-2350

Fax: 304-233-7237

Email: pcalvert@fsuov.com

Website: www.fsuov.com

Paula Calvert, CEO



Pendleton Senior and Family Services, Inc.

PO Box 9 (231 Mill Road)

Franklin, WV 26807

Telephone: 304-358-2421

Fax: 304-358-2422

Email: jlantz@psfsi.org

Website: www.psfsi.org

Janice Lantz, Director



Pleasants County Senior Citizens Center (IIIB, no nutrition)

209 2nd Street

St. Marys, WV 26170

Telephone: 304-684-9243

Fax: 304-684-9382

Email: pcscjr@frontier.com

Jessica Rupert, Director



Pleasants Senior Nutrition (nutrition only)

PO Box 576 (219 2nd Street)

St. Marys, WV 26170

Telephone: 304-684-9319

Fax: 304-684-7697

Email: pcseniornutrition@suddenlinkmail.com

David Hoyt, Director



Pocahontas County Senior Citizens, Inc.

20626 Seneca Trail

Marlinton, WV 24954

Telephone: 304-799-6337

Fax: 304-799-4972

Email: pocahontascoseniors@gmail.com

John R. Simmons, Director



Preston County Senior Citizens, Inc.

PO Box 10 (108 Senior Center Drive)

Kingwood, WV 26537

Telephone: 304-329-0464; 800-661-7556

Fax: 304-329-2584

Email: prestonseniors@atlanticbb.net

Janie Lou White, Executive Director



Putnam Aging Program, Inc. (also nutrition in Clay and Fayette)

2558 Winfield Road

St. Albans, WV 25177-1554

Telephone: 304-755-2385

Fax: 304-755-2389

Email: jsutherland@putnamaging.com

Website: www.putnamaging.com

Jenni Sutherland, Executive Director



Raleigh County Commission on Aging

1614 S. Kanawha Street

Beckley, WV 25801-5917

Telephone: 304-255-1397

Fax: 304-252-9360; 304-255-2881

Email: rccoa@raleighseniors.org, tammy_trent@raleighseniors.org

Website: www.raleighseniors.org

Jack Tanner, Director

Tammy Trent, Interim Director



The Committee on Aging for Randolph County, Inc.

PO Box 727 (5th Street & Railroad Avenue)

Elkins, WV 26241

Telephone: 304-636-4747

Fax: 304-637-4991

Email: lward@rcscwv.org

Website: www.randolphcountyseniorcenter.com

Laura Ward, Director



Ritchie County Integrated Family Services

PO Box 195 (521 South Court Street)

Harrisville, WV 26362

Telephone: 304-643-4941

Fax: 304-643-4936

Email: csummers@zoominternet.net

Cindy Summers, Director



Roane County Committee on Aging, Inc.

811 Madison Avenue

Spencer, WV 25276

Telephone: 304-927-1997

Fax: 304-927-2273

Email: jhaverty@rccoawv.org

Julie Haverty, RN, Director



Summers County Council on Aging

120 2nd Avenue

Hinton, WV 25951

Telephone: 304-466-4019

Fax: 304-466-1890

Email: lin.goins@summersseniors.com

Website: www.summersseniors.com

Mr. Lin Goins, Director

Taylor County Senior Citizens, Inc.

52 Trap Springs Road

Grafton, WV 26354-7711

Telephone: 304-265-4555

Fax: 304-265-6083

Email: taylorcsces@aol.com

Elissa Stewart, Interim Director



Tucker County Senior Citizens, Inc.

217 Senior Lane

Parsons, WV 26287

Telephone: 304-478-2423

Fax: 304-478-4828

Email: sully0818@yahoo.com

Mary Alice Smith, Director



Council of Senior Tyler Countians, Inc.

PO Box 68 (504 Cherry Street)

Middlebourne, WV 26149

Telephone: 304-758-4919

Fax: 304-758-4680

Email: amy.cstcwv@frontier.com

Amy Haught, Executive Director



Upshur County Senior Citizens Opportunity Center, Inc.

28 North Kanawha Street

Buckhannon, WV 26201

Telephone: 304-472-0528

Fax: 304-472-6424

Email: scampbell@upwvsc.org

Website: www.upwvsc.org

Sarah Campbell, Director

Superior Senior Care (Wayne County)

360 Main Street

Hamlin, WV 25523

Telephone: 304-824-3448

Fax: 304-824-7662

Email: lcoc@zoominternet.net

Website: www.lincolncountyopportunity.net

William F. Carpenter, Jr., Director

(In-home services, meals, and transportation in Stepptown

provided by Coalfield Community Action Partnership, Inc.)



Webster County Commission of Senior Citizens

148 Court Square

Webster Springs, WV 26288

Telephone: 304-847-5252

Fax: 304-847-7182

Email: webcosencitz@frontiernet.net

Debby Moore, Director



Wetzel County Committee on Aging (IIIB)

145 Paducah Drive

New Martinsville, WV 26155

Telephone: 304-455-3220

Fax: 304-455-0280

Email: wetzelccoa@suddenlinkmail.com

Mary Ash, Director



Wirt County Committee on Aging, Inc.

PO Box 370 (74 Senior Circle)

Elizabeth, WV 26143

Telephone: 304-275-3158

Fax: 304-275-4631

Email: wccoa@suddenlinkmail.com

Lorraine Roberts, Director



Wood County Senior Citizens Association, Inc.

914 Market Street, Suite 106

Parkersburg, WV 26101

Telephone: 304-485-6748

Fax: 304-485-8755

Email: kgoedel@wcscwv.org

Website: www.wcscwv.org

Kelly Goedel, Director



Council on Aging (Wyoming County)

PO Box 458 (695 Mountaineer Highway)

Mullens, WV 25882

Telephone: 304-294-8800; 800-499-4080

Fax: 304-294-8803

Email: gibsonj@wccoa.com

Website: www.wccoa.com

Jennifer Gibson, Director