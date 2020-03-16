Latest News:
Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Directors of Senior & Community Services offer information regarding meals and services during the COVID-19 National State of Emergency

Release from the West Virginia Directors of Senior and Community Services:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Directors of Senior and Community Services, providers of senior services, are monitoring the ever-changing Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, and its effect on the state’s senior population. In the days and months ahead, the WVDSCS will continue to collaborate with state and federal agencies in order to continue to provide senior citizens in the state meals and in-home services as needed.

“Because so many seniors rely on us, at the present time, providers are continuing to offer services on a normal basis until the situation warrants otherwise,” said William Carpenter, President of the West Virginia Directors of Senior & Community Services. He added, “Many of the county meal providers throughout West Virginia have or are in the process of purchasing additional shelf stable meals to offer seniors in the event it would become necessary to close senior centers. Providers are also contacting in-home patients in order to update them on the current situation.” 

If any senior citizen in West Virginia should have questions regarding meals or in-home services, they can call their local provider for assistance.  Below is a list of links to various local, state and federal agencies.

The Provider members of the West Virginia Directors of Senior & Community Services are the group working to improve the quality of life, health, honor, and dignity for the aging population of West Virginia. For more information on services: www.wvdscs.org

WV Department of Health and Human Services: 

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: 

https://dhhr.wv.gov/Coronavirus%20Disease-COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx

Food and Drug Administration: 

https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/mcm-issues/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19

U.S. Department of State: 

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/ea/covid-19-information.html

Federal Trade Commission Consumer Information: 

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2020/02/coronavirus-scammers-follow-headlines

Preventing COVID-19 Spread in Communities (CDC): 

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/index.html

World Health Organization – Covid-19 Information

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

 US Senator Joe Manchin

https://www.manchin.senate.gov/coronavirus

List of Senior Providers by County:

Barbour County Senior Center, Inc. 
PO Box 146 (47 Church Street)
Philippi, WV 26416 
Telephone: 304-457-4545
Fax: 304-457-2017 
Email: bcsc@bcscwv.org   
Website: www.bcscwv.org 
Chrissy Kittle, Director 

Berkeley Senior Services 
217 North High Street 
Martinsburg, WV 25401 
Telephone: 304-263-8873
Fax: 304-263-6598 
Email: amy@berkeleyseniorservices.org   
Website: www.berkeleyseniorservices.org
Amy Orndoff, Executive Director 

Bi-County Nutrition (Doddridge and Harrison nutrition) 
416 1/2 Ohio Avenue 
Nutter Fort, WV 26301 
Telephone: 304-622-4075
Fax: 304-622-4675 
Email: bicountyseniors@gmail.com   
Wanda Carrico, Director

Boone County Community Organization 
PO Box 247 (347 Kenmore Drive, Suite 1-A) 
Madison, WV 25130 
Telephone: 304-369-0451; 304-369-2750
Fax: 304-369-1383
Email: bcco.gwilliams@suddenlinkmail.com    
Gary Williams, Director 

Braxton County Senior Citizens Center, Inc. 
23 Senior Center Drive 
Sutton, WV 26601 
Telephone: 304-765-4090; 304-765-4091; 304-765-4092; 888-654-9321
Fax: 304-765-4095 
Email: dirbcscc@frontier.com 
Mary Chapman, Director

Brooke County Committee on Aging (also nutrition provider for Hancock) 
948 Main Street 
Follansbee, WV 26037 
Telephone: 304-527-3410
Fax: 304-527-4278 
Email: akocher948@aol.com   
Website: www.bccoawv.org    
Angela Kocher, Director      

Cabell County Community Services Organization, Inc. 
724 10th Avenue 
Huntington, WV 25701 
Telephone: 304-529-4952
Fax: 304-525-2061 
Email: cholley@cccso.com   
Website: www.cccso.com  
Charles Holley, Director

Calhoun County Committee on Aging, Inc. 
PO Box 619 (105 Market Street)
Grantsville, WV 26147 
Telephone: 304-354-7017
Fax: 304-354-6859 
Email: rpoling@cccoa-wv.org 
Website: www.cccoa-wv.org 
Rick Poling, Executive Director

Clay Senior and Community Services, Inc. (IIIB only, no nutrition) 
PO Box 455 (174 Main Street) 
Clay, WV 25043 
Telephone: 304-587-2468
Fax 304-587-2856 
Email: claysenior@frontier.com   
Stephanie Duffield, Executive Director

Doddridge County Senior Citizens, Inc. (IIIB only, no nutrition) 
PO Box 432 (417 West Main Street) 
West Union, WV 26456 
Telephone: 304-873-2061
Fax 304-873-1769 
Email: dcscoffice@gmail.com
Marvin “Smokey” Travis, Director 

Fayette County Office (administered by Putnam Aging Services) 
PO Box 770 (108 Lewis Street) 
Oak Hill, WV 25901 
Telephone: 304-465-8484
Fax: 304-465-8607
Email: jzamiela@putnamaging.com   
Janet Zamiela, Director 

Council of Senior Citizens of Gilmer County, Inc. 
720 North Lewis Street 
Glenville, WV 26351 
Telephone: 304-462-5761
Fax: 304-462-8239 
Email: gilmerseniors@yahoo.com 
Sallie Mathess, Director 

Grant County Commission on Aging Family Services 
111 Virginia Avenue 
Petersburg, WV 26847 
Telephone: 304-257-1666
Fax: 304-257-9145
Email: gccoafs@frontier.com 
Website: www.gcscwv.org 
Darlene Evans, Director 

Greenbrier County Committee on Aging 
PO Box 556 (1003 Greenbrier Street) 
Rupert, WV 25984 
Telephone: 304-392-5138
Fax: 304-392-5969 
Email: gcca@suddenlinkmail.com   
Barbara Burdette, Director   

Hampshire County Committee on Aging 
PO Box 41 (24781 Northwestern Pike) 
Romney, WV 26757 
Telephone: 304-822-4097 (TDD); 304-822-4030; 304-822-4499
Fax: 304-822-7322 
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com  
Website: www.aginginhampshire.com   
Julie E. Linger, Director 

Hancock County Senior Services (IIIB only, no nutrition) 
647 Gas Valley Road
New Cumberland, WV 26047-1284 
Telephone: 304-564-3801 
Fax: 304-387-2693 
Email: bwolanski@hancocksrsvs.org  
Website: www.hancocksrsvs.org  
Beth Wolanski, Director 

Hardy County Committee on Aging 
PO Box 632 (409 Spring Avenue) 
Moorefield, WV 26836 
Telephone: 304-530-2256; 888-538-2256
Fax: 304-530-6989 
Email: hccoa1@hardynet.com  
Website: www.hardycountycoa.org   
Phyllis Helmick, Director 

Harrison County Senior Citizens, Inc. (IIIB only, no nutrition) 
500 West Main Street 
Clarksburg, WV 26301 
Telephone: 304-623-6795
Fax: 304-623-6798 
Email: director@harrisoncountyseniorcenter.org   
Website: www.hcscwv.org   
Beth Fitzgerald, Executive Director 

Jackson County Commission on Aging, Inc. 
PO Box 617 (217 South Court Street) 
Ripley, WV 25271 
Telephone: 304-372-2406 
Fax: 304-372-9243 
Email: JCCOA.cengle@gmail.com    
Website:  www.jccoawv.com   
Chanda Engle, Director 

Jefferson County Council on Aging 
103 West 5th Avenue 
Ranson, WV 25438 
Telephone: 304-725-4044 
Fax: 304-725-9500 
Email: jccoadirector@frontiernet.net 
Website: www.jccoa.org   
Amy Wellman, Executive Director 

Kanawha Valley Senior Services 
2428 Kanawha Boulevard, East 
Charleston, WV 25311 
Telephone: 304-348-0707
Fax: 304-348-6432 
Email: pjustice@kvss.org 
Website: www.kvss.org 
Paulette Justice, LPC, LCSW, Executive Director

Lewis County Senior Citizens Center, Inc. 
171 West 2nd Street 
Weston, WV 26452 
Telephone: 304-269-5738, 1-800-695-4594
Fax: 304-269-7329
Email: mills.dinah@aol.com   
Website: www.lcseniorcenter.org
Dinah Mills, Director 

Lincoln County Opportunity Co., Inc. 
360 Main Street 
Hamlin, WV 25523 
Telephone: 304-824-3448
Fax: 304-824-7662 
Email: williamcarpenter@lcocinc.com   
Website: www.lincolncountyopportunity.net 
William F. Carpenter, Jr., Director 

Pride Community Services, Inc. (Logan County) 
PO Box 1346 (699 Stratton Street)
Logan, WV 25601 
Telephone: 304-752-6868
Fax: 304-752-1047 
Website: www.loganpride.com   Email: kathy.ooten@loganpride.com   
Kathy Ooten, Director of Senior/In-Home Services 
Email: lisha.whitt@loganpride.com   Lisha Whitt, Executive Director

Marion County Senior Citizens, Inc. 
105 Maplewood Drive 
Fairmont, WV 26554 
Telephone: 304-366-8779
Fax: 304-366-3186 
Email: debbie@marionseniors.org
Website: www.marionseniors.org 
Debbie Harvey, Director 

Marshall County Committee on Aging (IIIB only, no nutrition) 
805 5th Street 
Moundsville, WV 26041 
Telephone: 304-845-8200
Fax: 304-845-8239 
Email: jhoward@swave.net 
Website: www.mcseniorcenter.com 
Joyce Howard, Director 

Mason County Action Group, Inc. 
101 2nd Street 
Point Pleasant, WV 25550 
Telephone: 304-675-2369 
Fax: 304-675-2069 
Email: masonseniors@aol.com  
Website: www.masonseniors.com   
Renae Riffle, Executive Director 

McDowell County Commission on Aging 
725 Stewart Street
Welch, WV 24801 
Telephone: 304-436-6588 
Fax: 304-436-2006 
Email: donald@mcdowellcoa.org     
Website: www.mcdowellcoa.org   
Donald Reed, Executive Director 

CASE WV Aging Program (Mercer County)
PO Box 1507
(Main Office – 600 Trent Street)
Princeton, WV 24740
Telephone: 304-425-7111 
Fax: 304-487-8801 
Email: mturner@casewv.orgamckinney@casewv.org   
Website: www.casewvprograms.org/CommissionOnAging.html
Mary Turner and Amy McKinney, Co-Directors   
   Executive Offices:  
   355 Bluefield Avenue
   Bluefield, WV 24701
   Email: jvaleyko@casewv.org   
   Jay Valeyko, Acting Executive Director, CASE WV 

Aging and Family Services of Mineral County, Inc. 
875 South Mineral Street 
Keyser, WV 26726-3127 
Telephone: 304-788-5467 
Fax: 304-788-6363 
Email: smallery@wvaging.com 
Website: www.wvaging.com  
R. Scott Mallery, Director 

Coalfield Community Action Partnership, Inc. (Mingo County) 
PO Box 1406 (1626 W. Third Avenue) 
Williamson, WV 25661 
Telephone: 304-235-1701 
Fax: 304-235-1706 
Email: tsalmons@coalfieldcap.org  
Website: www.coalfieldcap.org
Tim Salmons, Director 

Senior Monongalians, Inc. 
PO Box 653 
(5000 Greenbag Rd., Suite 7, Mountaineer Mall) 
Morgantown, WV 26507-0653 
Telephone: 304-296-9812 
Fax: 304-296-3917 
Email: cliddle@seniormons.org   
Website: www.seniormons.org  
Calleen Liddle, Executive Director

Monroe County Council on Aging 
PO Box 149 (Route 219) 
Lindside, WV 24951 
Telephone: 304-753-4384 
Fax: 866-247-7077   
Mary Najar, Appalachian AAA, Contact Person
   Telephone: 304-425-1147
   Email: marynajar@citlink.net    
Website: www.mccoawv.org   

Senior Life Services of Morgan County 
106 Sandmine Road, Suite 1
Berkeley Springs, WV 25411 
Telephone: 304-258-3096
Fax: 304-258-3190 
Email: slsmc1@hotmail.comtammy_kees@yahoo.com       
Website: www.slsmc.org  
Tammy Kees, Executive Director

Nicholas Community Action Partnership, Inc. 
1205 Broad Street 
Summersville, WV 26651 
Telephone: 304-872-1162 
Fax: 304-872-5796 
Email: awilliams@ncapwv.org   
Website: www.ncapwv.org   Angela Williams, Executive Director 

Family Service – Upper Ohio Valley (also nutrition in Marshall) 
2200 Main Street, 1st Floor 
Wheeling, WV 26003 
Telephone: 304-233-2350   
Fax: 304-233-7237 
Email: pcalvert@fsuov.com    
Website: www.fsuov.com 
Paula Calvert, CEO 

Pendleton Senior and Family Services, Inc. 
PO Box 9 (231 Mill Road) 
Franklin, WV 26807 
Telephone: 304-358-2421
Fax: 304-358-2422 
Email: jlantz@psfsi.org   
Website: www.psfsi.org   
Janice Lantz, Director

Pleasants County Senior Citizens Center (IIIB, no nutrition) 
209 2nd Street
St. Marys, WV 26170 
Telephone: 304-684-9243
Fax: 304-684-9382 
Email: pcscjr@frontier.com 
Jessica Rupert, Director 

Pleasants Senior Nutrition (nutrition only) 
PO Box 576 (219 2nd Street) 
St. Marys, WV 26170 
Telephone: 304-684-9319
Fax: 304-684-7697
Email: pcseniornutrition@suddenlinkmail.com  
David Hoyt, Director 

Pocahontas County Senior Citizens, Inc. 
20626 Seneca Trail 
Marlinton, WV 24954 
Telephone: 304-799-6337 
Fax: 304-799-4972 
Email: pocahontascoseniors@gmail.com 
John R. Simmons, Director

Preston County Senior Citizens, Inc. 
PO Box 10 (108 Senior Center Drive)
Kingwood, WV 26537 
Telephone: 304-329-0464; 800-661-7556
Fax: 304-329-2584 
Email: prestonseniors@atlanticbb.net  
Janie Lou White, Executive Director

Putnam Aging Program, Inc. (also nutrition in Clay and Fayette) 
2558 Winfield Road 
St. Albans, WV 25177-1554 
Telephone: 304-755-2385 
Fax: 304-755-2389 
Email: jsutherland@putnamaging.com 
Website: www.putnamaging.com
Jenni Sutherland, Executive Director 

Raleigh County Commission on Aging 
1614 S. Kanawha Street
Beckley, WV 25801-5917 
Telephone: 304-255-1397
Fax: 304-252-9360; 304-255-2881 
Email: rccoa@raleighseniors.orgtammy_trent@raleighseniors.org     
Website: www.raleighseniors.org  
Jack Tanner, Director
Tammy Trent, Interim Director

The Committee on Aging for Randolph County, Inc. 
PO Box 727 (5th Street & Railroad Avenue) 
Elkins, WV 26241 
Telephone: 304-636-4747
Fax: 304-637-4991 
Email: lward@rcscwv.org 
Website: www.randolphcountyseniorcenter.com 
Laura Ward, Director 

Ritchie County Integrated Family Services 
PO Box 195 (521 South Court Street)
Harrisville, WV 26362 
Telephone: 304-643-4941
Fax: 304-643-4936 
Email: csummers@zoominternet.net  
Cindy Summers, Director 

Roane County Committee on Aging, Inc. 
811 Madison Avenue 
Spencer, WV 25276 
Telephone: 304-927-1997
Fax: 304-927-2273 
Email: jhaverty@rccoawv.org 
Julie Haverty, RN, Director 

Summers County Council on Aging 
120 2nd Avenue 
Hinton, WV 25951 
Telephone: 304-466-4019
Fax: 304-466-1890 
Email: lin.goins@summersseniors.com 
Website: www.summersseniors.com 
Mr. Lin Goins, Director

Taylor County Senior Citizens, Inc. 
52 Trap Springs Road 
Grafton, WV 26354-7711
Telephone: 304-265-4555 
Fax: 304-265-6083 
Email: taylorcsces@aol.com    
Elissa Stewart, Interim Director 

Tucker County Senior Citizens, Inc. 
217 Senior Lane
Parsons, WV 26287 
Telephone: 304-478-2423
Fax: 304-478-4828 
Email: sully0818@yahoo.com 
Mary Alice Smith, Director 

Council of Senior Tyler Countians, Inc. 
PO Box 68 (504 Cherry Street)
Middlebourne, WV 26149 
Telephone: 304-758-4919
Fax: 304-758-4680 
Email: amy.cstcwv@frontier.com
Amy Haught, Executive Director

Upshur County Senior Citizens Opportunity Center, Inc. 
28 North Kanawha Street 
Buckhannon, WV 26201 
Telephone: 304-472-0528 
Fax: 304-472-6424 
Email: scampbell@upwvsc.org   
Website: www.upwvsc.org   
Sarah Campbell, Director

Superior Senior Care (Wayne County)   
360 Main Street
Hamlin, WV 25523
Telephone: 304-824-3448
Fax: 304-824-7662
Email: lcoc@zoominternet.net   
Website: www.lincolncountyopportunity.net   
William F. Carpenter, Jr., Director   
(In-home services, meals, and transportation in Stepptown 
   provided by Coalfield Community Action Partnership, Inc.)

Webster County Commission of Senior Citizens 
148 Court Square 
Webster Springs, WV 26288 
Telephone: 304-847-5252
Fax: 304-847-7182 
Email: webcosencitz@frontiernet.net  
Debby Moore, Director

Wetzel County Committee on Aging (IIIB) 
145 Paducah Drive 
New Martinsville, WV 26155 
Telephone: 304-455-3220 
Fax: 304-455-0280 
Email: wetzelccoa@suddenlinkmail.com
Mary Ash, Director 

Wirt County Committee on Aging, Inc. 
PO Box 370 (74 Senior Circle)
Elizabeth, WV 26143 
Telephone: 304-275-3158
Fax: 304-275-4631 
Email: wccoa@suddenlinkmail.com 
Lorraine Roberts, Director 

Wood County Senior Citizens Association, Inc. 
914 Market Street, Suite 106
Parkersburg, WV 26101
Telephone: 304-485-6748 
Fax: 304-485-8755 
Email: kgoedel@wcscwv.org   
Website: www.wcscwv.org   
Kelly Goedel, Director

Council on Aging (Wyoming County)
PO Box 458 (695 Mountaineer Highway)
Mullens, WV 25882 
Telephone: 304-294-8800; 800-499-4080
Fax: 304-294-8803 
Email: gibsonj@wccoa.com 
Website: www.wccoa.com
Jennifer Gibson, Director

