Coronavirus Update: W.Va. ‘Day of Prayer’ service at noon today

Learn how to see the service from home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice and religious leaders from across West Virginia will conduct a live, statewide Day of Prayer service at noon today, March 25, 2020, to provide West Virginians an opportunity to come together in prayer during the ongoing “Stay At Home” order, put into effect Monday in efforts to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

“I really urge everyone to watch it and surely pray with us,” Gov. Justice said. “God above will hear us. He will be the one to get us through this.”

How to watch the service:

On the Internet:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/XEBrSiXgnE0

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor

On TV:

The address will be broadcast live on the West Virginia Public Broadcasting Channel. Find your station here

The service will be held by leaders from many different religious backgrounds providing an opportunity for all West Virginians, no matter their religious denomination, to come together in a time of reflection and prayer.

Participants for the service will include: Gov. Jim Justice and religious leaders from across West Virginia.

Gov. Justice has issued a proclamation, formally declaring March 25, 2020 as an official Day of Prayer in West Virginia.

Click here to view the proclamation on the Governor’s website

For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.