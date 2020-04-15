Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Coronavirus Czar predicts ‘a new normal’

By Erin Beck, Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s coronavirus czar, said Tuesday that even if the state has reached its highest number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in one day, that doesn’t mean life goes back to normal.

“We thank you,” he said. “We don’t want you to let your guard down, and this is not over.”

In a virtual COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Governor Jim Justice said state officials believe the virus has hit its peak number of new cases in a day. He said the daily number of new positive cases hit 74 on April 10, but has declined since then, to 14 new cases reported Tuesday morning.

Dr. Clay Marsh

“We’ve got to be cautious,” Justice said in his early Tuesday afternoon press conference. “I don’t want to send everybody out dancing in the streets right yet. But, absolutely, we’re getting there and we’re getting better.”

In its afternoon tally, however, the DHHR reported 61 new confirmed cases over the previous day’s tally.

Also during the briefing, Marsh predicted ” a new normal.” …

Marsh has said, on Twitter, that West Virginia should “stay the course” until new cases have declined for at least 14 days. He’s also advised that West Virginians stay the course until the average transmission rate is one person with COVID-19 infects less than one other person. …

Read more: https://www.register-herald.com/health/state-coronavirus-czar-predicts-a-new-normal/article_a1d2c4b1-a53e-5d77-a764-4d1ad0c16718.html#utm_source=register-herald.com&utm_campaign=%2Fnewsletters%2Flists%2Fheadlines%2F%3F-dc%3D1586950222&utm_medium=email&utm_content=headline