Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Association of Counties shared contact information for officials in all 55 counties

Release from the W.Va. Association of Counties:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s fifty-five county governments continue to offer their services during this ongoing pandemic

as it affects the state.

“In doing our part in promoting safe and healthy communities, most if not all courthouses have now closed their doors to the public in order to keep both the public and courthouse staff safe,” said Jonathan Adler, executive director of the West Virginia Association of Counties.

The WVAC is sharing a listing of phone numbers for each county office: assessors; circuit clerks; county clerks; commissioners; prosecutors and sheriffs. WVACo urges the public to call their courthouse and the specific office where they need assistance, and staff can direct them how best their needs will be met.

Jonathan Adler

Many services can be provided electronically via email and the internet. For those items that cannot be serviced remotely, many courthouses and their offices have installed “drop boxes” where the public can leave documents for processing by courthouse staffers.

“County government is working hard to maintain its services during this time, and ask for patience from the public as we all work together under these trying circumstances,’ Adler said.

For more information about counties and county government, visit the WVACo website: www.wvaco.org, and Facebook page @WVACo.