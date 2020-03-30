Coronavirus Update: U.S. Senator Manchin statement on first death of a West Virginian

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Sunday released the following statement after West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the first coronavirus related death in West Virginia.

“Today is a sad day for every West Virginian as we lost one of our own to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gayle and I send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones. This virus is unlike anything we have seen in our lifetime and today it hit home for every West Virginian. West Virginians always look out for one another and now more than ever we must come together as a state to take care of everyone in need. Her family, friends, and loved ones will be in all of our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” said Senator Manchin.