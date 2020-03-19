Coronavirus Update: U.S. Sen. Manchin issues statement on Coronavirus Response Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.VA., released the following statement after the Senate voted 90-8 today to pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

“While I am frustrated it took us several days to finally pass this emergency funding, I am relieved we did so. This is just the beginning of what America’s workers and families are going to need to survive this unprecedented virus. There are good things in this package: free coronavirus testing, expanded unemployment benefits, and nutrition assistance for seniors, low-income families, and children. But it is not enough. I am committed to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to quickly draft and pass an additional relief package to provide additional financial security to families across our country who are uncertain what the future holds for them right now. I encourage my colleagues to put partisan politics aside and get back to work immediately,” Senator Manchin said.

