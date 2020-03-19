Coronavirus Update: U.S. Sen. Manchin hears concerns of W.Va. tourism, hospitality, travel industry

Release from Sen. Joe Manchin:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Wednesday participated in a call with the West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association to hear their concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

“The tourism industry and small businesses are essential to West Virginia’s economy and right now they are making decisions that are devastating to their own businesses to help make our communities safer during the coronavirus outbreak. We have to make sure that these businesses are supported by ensuring loss of business insurance claims for pandemic emergencies are covered and that unemployment benefits are changed to a shorter waiting period and an increase in weekly allowance. I will fight for these measures and more to be included in the next coronavirus supplemental package because our economy will suffer if we do not support our tourism industry and small businesses across the nation,” said Senator Manchin.

Carol Fulks, executive Director of the West Virginia Hospitality & Travel Association, said “Tourism is crucial to the West Virginia economy. We need our government focused on solutions for the small businesses at the heart of our industry and the employees that make our businesses great so we will be able to quickly bounce back when this uncertain time comes to an end. We appreciate Senator Manchin taking the time to hear from us today and appreciate his leadership during this time. We will continue to work closely with him to ensure West Virginia workers are not left behind.”

