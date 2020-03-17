Coronavirus Update: U.S. Sen. Manchin blasts shortage of test kits, calls for speedy passage of House Coronavirus bill

By Rick Steelhammer, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The fact that no West Virginians were among the nearly 3,500 people confirmed to have coronavirus in the U.S. as of Monday afternoon does not mean state residents can let down their guard in taking measures to prevent the spread of the virus, according to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

“I don’t want anyone in our state getting a false sense of security,” Manchin said during a conference call with West Virginia reporters on Monday.

Citing a recent report by the Kaiser Family Foundation, Manchin said West Virginia has the nation’s highest likelihood — 51 percent — for residents 18 and older becoming seriously ill after becoming infected with the coronavirus. The high rate is due mainly to the state having one of the nation’s largest populations of elderly residents, along with one of the largest populations of residents under age 60 with health issues.

“With only 84 tests given and 80 of them evaluated so far in a state where more than one million people are at risk, we shouldn’t be naive enough to think we’ve been spared,” Manchin said.

Between 20 and 63 cases have been confirmed in each of the states bordering West Virginia.

Although Vice President Mike Pence had announced that millions of test kits were to be distributed nationwide starting last week, none have turned up in West Virginia, Manchin said, with the exception of one kit, capable of testing a maximum of 500 samples, that arrived early this month. …

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/coronavirus/manchin-blasts-shortage-of-test-kits-calls-for-speedy-passage/article_f669cab0-1ee6-5a1e-8620-f2f3c077e66e.html#utm_source=wvgazettemail.com&utm_campaign=%2Fnewsletters%2Fwvamupdate%2F%3F-dc%3D1584437403&utm_medium=email&utm_content=headline