Coronavirus Update: U.S. Sen. Manchin announced $5.5 million to increase COVID-19 testing across West Virginia

Release from U.S. Sen. Manchin’s office:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $5,556,448 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) to increase COVID-19 testing across West Virginia.

Senator Manchin has provided a one-page breakdown of the funding allocated for testing in the additional coronavirus emergency funding package that was signed into law today can be found here.

“We must rapidly increase COVID-19 testing across West Virginia to ensure that every West Virginian who needs a test can get one. Without widespread testing, which West Virginia does not currently have, it will be difficult to treat everyone who has been affected by COVID-19 and reopen our businesses and economy. I am glad that West Virginia has received funding from HHS for testing and I will continue to work closely with state and local officials to ensure that West Virginia expands testing across the state,” said Senator Manchin.