Coronavirus Update: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin speaks in U.S. Senate on W.Va Healthcare workers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., today spoke on the Senate Floor about the lack of adequate funding to protect healthcare professionals as they fight on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Republican proposal protects Wall Street instead of helping those on the front lines, our healthcare providers, and small businesses.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., today spoke on the Senate Floor about the lack of adequate funding to protect healthcare professionals.

“This comes down to, can we give people the confidence that we can rise to the occasion to keep the people healthy in our states? My hospitals need to stay open. My healthcare workers need to be healthy. They need to be protected. And it seems like we’re talking about everything else about the economy versus the healthcare. That doesn’t make any sense to me whatsoever. The people aren’t getting a check right now. We can get a check to them. We should. But it seems like we’re more focused on the big corporations and the health of Wall Street than we are the healthcare of the people in rural America and Main Street. That’s the problem that I have had on this and that’s the problem that we have been talking about. So we want to fix this,” Senator Manchin said in part.

Senator Manchin launched an information resources page where West Virginians can learn more about the coronavirus outbreak and how to protect themselves and their families. To learn more please click here.

To receive daily updates from Senator Manchin on the coronavirus outbreak, please click here.