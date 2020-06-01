Coronavirus Update: Two Marshall student-athletes; one employee test positive for COVID-19

Report from the Herald-Dispatach of Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. ̦— As part of the university’s COVID-19 testing protocols for student-athletes returning to campus for voluntary workouts, school officials announced Monday two Marshall University student-athletes and one employee tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

All three are asymptomatic, and the cases are not believed to be related, the university announced in a release. University and public health officials do not believe any of the three contracted the virus on campus.

The Office of Environmental Health and Safety is working with Marshall Health physicians Dr. Larry Dial and Dr. John Jasko, and the Athletic Department staff to make sure all protocols are being followed.

According to the release, these measures include:

