Coronavirus Update: Thomas Health in W.Va., tests skilled nursing unit patients and staff



CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In accordance with Governor Jim Justice’s Executive order, all patients and staff on Thomas Health’s Skilled Nursing Unit have been tested for COVID-19.

“All patient and staff results have been negative, with only 13 staff results still currently pending,” says Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Matthew Upton.

Upton said, “Testing was completed on 121 patients and staff occupying our Skilled Nursing Unit. Anyone awaiting placement to the unit will be required to have a negative COVID19 test, before they are admitted.”

Thomas Health operates Thomas Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Health Physician Partners.