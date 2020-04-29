Coronavirus Update: ‘Take 5 to Give 5’ statewide giving day in West Virginia announces supporting local response to crisis

Release from Philanthropy West Virginia:

CHARLESTON, W.Va — Philanthropy West Virginia has announced its members are stepping up to meet the urgent needs of nonprofits throughout the state for the short-term and long-term during the COVID-19 pandemic with Take 5 to Give 5 matching fund campaign.

The 24-hour day campaign encourages all West Virginians to take five minutes to make a financial contribution to charitable relief funds across counties who are responding to their communities’ needs.

The initial Matching Fund Sponsors for the Take 5 to Give 5 campaign are Toyota and West Virginia American Water, who have pledged to match funds up to $0.50 for every $1 donated to the participating relief funds up to $150,000.

The initiative is part of #GivingTuesdayNow – a global day of giving on May 5, 2020. All funds contributed to the relief funds will be used locally in West Virginia communities to meet the demand for critical services such as hunger relief, medical care, senior services, children, general operating support for nonprofits, and more impacted by the crisis.

“We have seen the resiliency of West Virginians in the face of this pandemic. ‘Take 5 to Give 5‘ gives West Virginia residents a chance to stand united and use grassroots generosity to show that we are all in this together,” said Paul D. Daugherty, president and CEO of Philanthropy WV. “Even as many face financial uncertainty, generosity is not about size rather leveraging giving to support so many in need. From checking in on a neighbor to donating to a local relief fund, every act of kindness is a beacon of hope in this crisis. We all have something to give, and every act of human consideration and kindness matters.”

Philanthropy WV’s goal is to raise at least $250,000 total across the state through 15 relief funds managed by participating community foundations and United Ways. This will extend the availability of relief funds through part of the summer when need is expected to continue. The donations of $5,000, $500, $50, or $5 from fellow citizens will support the work nonprofits are already doing in their communities. The relief funds are supporting a variety of causes and issues amplified during this pandemic. These relief funds are reputable and are deploying fast tracked funds to support organizations such as: local food banks, identifying shelter options, the distribution of healthcare supplies to those on the frontlines, and general operating support.

“From the moment this pandemic began, nonprofits and foundations across West Virginia have been working around the clock to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to weather this storm,” said Daugherty. “Giving Tuesday Now is an opportunity for all of us to donate and leverage our giving with the statewide challenge fund supporting critical work in our communities.”

Those interested in supporting West Virginia’s participating relief funds can visit http://www.philanthropywv.org/take-5-to-give-5-wv/

Philanthropy WV is West Virginia’s and central Appalachia’s philanthropic leadership network representing private, family, corporate, community and public grant-making foundations; corporate giving programs; United Ways; private philanthropists; and professional advisors. Philanthropy WV is committed to advancing its mission of “Strengthening Philanthropy in the Mountain State.” For more information about Philanthropy WV, visit: www.philanthropywv.org or follow on Twitter and Facebook: @PhilanthropyWV