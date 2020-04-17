Coronavirus Update: Stonerise Healthcare Issues Statement on COVID-19 Testing

Release from Stonerise Healthcare:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (April 16, 2020) – Stonerise Healthcare Chief Executive Officer, Larry Pack issued the following statement today regarding COVID-19 testing within skilled nursing centers.

“Our crisis preparedness plans around COVID-19 have always included the recommendation and intention to test all patients and employees within a skilled nursing center following the first positive test. Center-wide testing enables us to more effectively identify and manage the spread of the virus.



Thus far, we have only encountered a positive patient test at one of the 17 skilled nursing centers we support: Eastbrook Center in Charleston. All patients in that center have been tested. Seven patients tested positive and 118 tested negative. All employees, with the exception of one, have been tested. Three employees tested positive and 228 tested negative. All individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 remain in isolation. The employee awaiting testing is not working until a test is complete.

I applaud Governor Justice for his commitment today to echo this strategy. It is critical for our industry to adopt a shared strategy across all counties in West Virginia so we are able to most effectively protect the state’s most vulnerable population – our seniors.



We have made a commitment to those we serve to be as transparent as possible throughout this pandemic. We are providing regular updates through our website (http://www.stonerisehealthcare.com/coronavirus-update/) and social media channels. Within the next week, we will report more detailed data on patient testing within each of the 17 skilled nursing centers beyond the current “Location Status” web page. We want our families, patients, employees and the public to be as informed as possible.”



About Stonerise Healthcare: Founded in 2009, Stonerise Healthcare LLC offers innovative healthcare solutions to get patients throughout West Virginia and beyond back to health and back to life. Through its 17 skilled nursing centers, nine Stonerise at Home locations, Stonerise Therapy line and more than 3,000 employees, the company helps the patients it serves restore their health and get the most out of their lives.



