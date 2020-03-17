Coronavirus Update: State officials still don’t know number of West Virginians who could have COVID-19

By Erin Beck, The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While the number of known COVID-19 cases nationwide has spiked dramatically over the last several days, state officials still don’t know how many people could be carrying the virus and potentially transmitting it to vulnerable people in West Virginia.

As of Monday afternoon, a state lab had tested 84 samples, with four results pending and 80 negative for the respiratory illness.

Nonetheless, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for all 55 counties during a Monday news conference at the West Virginia Capitol.

Justice said he wasn’t calling for the closure of bars and restaurants at this time. “We’ve got to keep on some way living and doing what we’re doing,” he said.

He advised people not to panic and not create a “mad rush on trying to buy all the toilet paper in the store.”

“As far as our restaurants and our bars, that may be a situation that we address soon,” he said. “As far as shutting down the Capitol or shutting down our cities or whatever it may be, it may be a situation we have to address soon. You’ve got to understand, this virus is without question in West Virginia, probably somewhere right now.” …

