Coronavirus Update: Shepherdstown winter farmers market moved outdoors in ‘social distancing’ effort

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal of Martinsburg

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — The last market of the winter season for the Shepherdstown Farmers Market looked more like a spring event on Sunday when vendors and shoppers filled South King Street, behind the library in Shepherdstown.

Parking in the normal location of the market for the spring season, the vendors opted to head outdoors in light of the suggested social distancing to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus.

“Just to make everyone feel more comfortable. We’re supposed to be social distancing, and we felt it was responsible to do that if we could. We can, and here we are,” President Natalie Grantham-Friend said. “We knew we were going to be really busy today, so we just thought if we move outside, it’ll just make everybody more comfortable, including us.”

A hand-washing station was set up to also help hold off the virus, and many of the vendors brought along extra hand sanitizer and were careful about touching anything from products to people to money. …

