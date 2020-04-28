Coronavirus Update: Senate President Carmichael, Speaker Hanshaw release detailed legislative plan to reopen West Virginia

Release from the W.Va. Legislature:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, and Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, today released a detailed plan to safely and responsibly reopen the West Virginia economy. The plan was developed in consultation with Governor Jim Justice and his administration.

It includes eight specialized sections for opening our businesses, a discussion of West Virginia’s long-term recovery, and several appendices that provide suggestions to move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The detailed plan also includes several policy reforms designed to spur economic growth as West Virginia recovers from this pandemic. These include reforms related to broadband enhancement and expansion, incentives for businesses and individuals to relocate here, creating greater government efficiencies and improving recreation and quality of life in the state.

“The economic consequences of this pandemic will be significant,” Senate President Carmichael said. “We are committed to taking all reasonable and necessary steps to enable the prosperous restart of business in our state. People are anxious to return to work and a normal lifestyle. Working together, with God’s guiding hand, I am confident that we will overcome the impact of this deadly virus and emerge to a bright new day with vibrant opportunities for jobs, health, education, and social interaction.”

Earlier Monday, the House of Delegates joined with the Senate to commend Governor Justice for taking the first steps toward bringing West Virginia’s economy back online.

“These past few weeks have hit most West Virginians hard,” Speaker Hanshaw said. “The work of reopening our economy will require everyone working together in every community around the state, and this plan is only the beginning of the tremendous work that awaits us.”

The suggestions come from a wide variety of public health, business, and governmental guidelines, but Senate President Carmichael stresses that they are by no means final.

“We invite our colleagues in the minority party to join in support of this road map that points the way to reopening the West Virginia economy,” Senate President Carmichael said. “Our friends in the minority party have great ideas that can be incorporated into the recommendations contained within this document. The efforts to recover public health and economic welfare is not a partisan matter. This document represents a starting point and should not be considered as all-inclusive. The minority party suggestions will be welcome additions to this plan.”

The plan can be viewed here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lOSz5_7RWCI09gXknrAGG3aKr27APr87/view?usp=sharing.

