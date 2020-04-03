Coronavirus Update: Scientists at Pitt School of Medicine believe they have developed potential vaccine

From The Intelligencer of Wheeling

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine scientists on Thursday announced a potential vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic. When tested in mice, the vaccine, delivered through a fingertip-sized patch, produces antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2 at quantities thought to be sufficient for neutralizing the virus.

The paper appeared today in EBioMedicine, and is the first study to be published after critique from fellow scientists at outside institutions that describes a candidate vaccine for COVID-19. The researchers were able to act quickly because they had already laid the groundwork during earlier coronavirus epidemics.

“We had previous experience on SARS-CoV in 2003 and MERS-CoV in 2014. These two viruses, which are closely related to SARS-CoV-2, teach us that a particular protein, called a spike protein, is important for inducing immunity against the virus. We knew exactly where to fight this new virus,” said co-senior author Dr. Andrea Gambotto, associate professor of surgery at the Pitt School of Medicine. “That’s why it’s important to fund vaccine research. You never know where the next pandemic will come from.” …

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2020/04/scientists-at-pitt-school-of-medicine-believe-they-have-developed-potential-covid-19-vaccine/