Coronavirus Update: Robert C. Byrd Institute donates face shields to Necco, Inc. for home visits

Release from Necco

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Like all families during the covid-19 pandemic, foster families are gathering together and staying home. Home visits by the staff of one local foster care company continues during the crisis, which led to the need for hard-to-find personal protective equipment.

Necco is a multi-state organization with locations in Charleston, Huntington, Beckley, Logan, and Fairmont that provides foster care, telehealth for counseling and wraparound services. The company’s leadership was in search of equipment to protect its staff when they visit foster family homes and other client’s homes.

Necco staff contacted the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) for personal protective equipment and within a few days, the company received 40 face shields from RCBI for its crisis response team.

“We make it our duty to provide our foster families and other clients with the resources, education, and unrivaled support services needed to change the outcomes of these children”, said Amy Kennedy-Rickman, Necco’s WV/OH Foster Care State Director. “With RCBI’s help, we are also able to provide our staff with the protective equipment they need to serve our families safely.”

The staff at RCBI was pleased to be able to help Necco provide protection for its employees. “The men and women on the front lines fighting this pandemic come from a variety of fields including those who are out there daily checking on the health, safety and welfare of our state’s foster children,” said Charlotte Weber, director & CEO of RCBI. “Our team is inspired by being able to support them in addition to other front line workers.”