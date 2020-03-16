Coronavirus Update: Philanthropy WV opens resource page to assist non-profits

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Philanthropy WV has issued the following news release:

In order to keep Philanthropy WV members and the philanthropic sector up to date on the evolving situation with COVID19, Philanthropy WV has created a resource page to our website that catalogs resources, links and other information HERE.

Philanthropy WV will continue to update that page as we get more information and best practices to work with grantees who might be greatly impacted by the events underway.

We are offering a webinar on COVID19 preparedness on March 19th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This will:

— Provide an update on the current situation in West Virginia from state officials

— Identify areas of need for organizations, communities, and citizens

— Provide funders with a space to discuss responses they are currently working on

— Assist in effective coordination of efforts

Currently, we have confirmed presenters from the WV Department of Education, WV Center for Threat Preparedness, WV VOAD, state and local foundations, and more will be joining us. As we get more details about the event, we will add them here.

As a Philanthropy WV member, if your organization needs to switch your meetings to a video conference and need access to a video conference service please contact Kate at operationsassistant@philanthropywv.org as our system might be available.



Please Note: All events scheduled for March or early April will either be rescheduled or converted to virtual meetings, and we will continue to update the events page of our website to reflect these changes. You can check our events page HERE.