Coronavirus Update: Opinion – Being proactive on COVID-19

From The Intelligencer of Wheeling:

Gov. Jim Justice had an ironclad answer Friday, in the form of a question, to those who wonder why he closed public schools in West Virginia despite the absence then of a single confirmed case of COVID-19 in our state:

“How would you answer the question, ‘Why did you wait?’”

No doubt the same thought was in Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s head when, also last week, he ordered Buckeye State public schools to be closed for three weeks. Justice’s order did not specify a time frame.

Both measures take effect today.

Of Justice’s order, state Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Bill Crouch said, “What the governor is trying to do is be proactive and what we’re trying to do is keep our citizens safe.” …