Coronavirus Update: Number of cases continue to increase in three state region around Huntington, W.Va.

W.Va. now at 863 positive cases; up 109 cases since Friday

The Herald-Dispatch Staff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus continues to increase around the region.

NOTE: West Virginia numbers updated at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 19:

In West Virginia, there were 863 positive cases of COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). That is up 109 positive cases from the 754 cases reported at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The state also reported two additional deaths related to the disease, bringing the total number of deaths in the state related to the virus to 18.

DHHR said there have been 20,031 laboratory results received in West Virginia for COVID-19.

As of Saturday:

In Ohio, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus surpassed 10,000, with 10,222 total cases reported in the state as of 2 p.m. Saturday. The state has reported 451 deaths related to the virus.

In Kentucky, 206 new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed as of 5 p.m. Saturday, bringing that state’s total number of cases to 2,707. The state reported seven new deaths related to the virus, including a 96-year-old man from Grayson. Kentucky has reported 144 COVID-19-related deaths. …

