Coronavirus Update: Newly unemployed in W.Va. left to wait, wonder when financial help will arrive

By Caity Coyne, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than a tenth of the state’s civilian labor force, or 90,000 people, filed for unemployment benefits last month as the coronavirus dealt a crushing blow to an already ailing West Virginia economy.

With layoffs and business closures mounting and state unemployment officials working with the feds on claims, some people were left wondering when or whether they’d get the help they need.

Charleston-based small business owner and community organizer Kayla Young applied about two weeks ago for benefits. In the summer, she runs Eggs Will Roll, a portable food kiosk that’s a staple at such events as Live on the Levee. During the rest of the year, Young lobbies at the Capitol and helps organize community events.

“None of that is happening anymore. I knew a few weeks ago, when we started seeing things get canceled left and right, that I wasn’t going to be able to do what I normally do, have that income, so I applied,” Young said.

Classified as self-employed, Young was denied a week ago. The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed last week by Congress extends unemployment benefits to independent contractors, gig workers and the self-employed, but the system is not ready to process those claims. ….

