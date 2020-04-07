Coronavirus Update: Must have W.Va. ID to buy liquor in Monongalia County

A Dominion Post Report:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In an attempt to stop Pennsylvania residents from traveling into the county, liquor stores in Monongalia County are prohibited from selling alcohol to anyone without West Virginia identification during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A press release issued over the weekend by the Monongalia County Health Department points out that Pennsylvania has a higher rate of infection than West Virginia.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered state-owned liquor stores there closed on March 16.

“It has been observed that due to the proximity of Pennsylvania to Monongalia County and north-central West Virginia, many people are patronizing stores that sell spirits and hard liquors,” the release states.

The release mandates liquor stores must be limited to essential staff, place an employee in front of the premises to check IDs, provide adequate hand-washing stations and allow no more than 10 people, including employees, in the store at once. Purchases are limited to three items per day. …

