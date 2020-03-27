Coronavirus Update: Mountain Health Network reaching out to community for supplies

By Taylor Stuck, Herald Dispatch of Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Mountain Health Network is soliciting the community’s help in stocking the hospital with personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center are in need of:

N95 masks

Face shields

Goggles

Controlled Air Purifying Respirator (CAPR) hoods

Powered Air-Purifying Respirator (PAPR) hoods

Alcohol and PDI disinfecting wipes for cleaning of equipment

If you are willing to donate any of these items, contact:

Rita Barker at 304-526-1319 or rbarker

@st-marys.org

Ace Welker at 304-526-1439 or ace.welker@st-marys.org

John Fife at 304-526-2032 or john.fife@chhi.org

Donations are tax-deductible and will be receipted by the CHH and SMMC foundations.

Nurses at Cabell Huntington, through their union, reported Wednesday that they were concerned about supplies at the hospital, stating they were told to reuse masks.

“If we have a shortage of masks, which we are being asked to reuse, we risk creating cross-contamination,” said Melanie Chapman, an intensive care unit nurse.

Mike Mullins, CEO of Mountain Health Network, called the risk claim baseless.

“The reality is, Cabell Huntington Hospital is in compliance with state and CDC guidelines, and is working to ensure we maintain a sufficient supply of masks and PPE throughout the pandemic,” he said in an email response. “Therefore, as part of our commitment to the health and safety of both our employees and patients, we have instituted a policy to conserve masks. Staff members have been advised on how to properly and safely utilize masks as well as receive replacement masks. More important, emphasis has been on handwashing to prevent spread of illness.” …

