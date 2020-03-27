Coronavirus Update: Mothman says wash you claws!

POINT PLEASANT, W.VA. — Though much has changed recently, one of Mason County’s most famous residents remains on his perch at Fourth Street in Point Pleasant.

The Point Pleasant Register’s March 27 front page features Mothman with advice for Mason County, W.Va., residents: Wash your claws.

Editor Beth Sergent used the Mothman statute to promote “around-the-clock hand washing, social distancing and toilet paper sightings. Also, in case anyone is wondering, some disinfectant wipes work on stainless steel. Stay safe, Mason County.”

