Coronavirus Update: Mon Health System hospitals and facilities suspending all non-essential treatments

MORGANTOWN, WV (March 19, 2020) – Mon Health System Hospitals and facilities, including Grafton City Hospital, has suspended all non-essential treatments in order to safeguard its patients and staff and support a community response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mon Health and Grafton City Hospital medical staffs and facilities are focused on ensuring top quality care and outcomes always. We live our mission of each patient every time always.

Non-essential care is defined as that which is not time-sensitive for medical reasons. A Mon Health System clinical leadership committee has developed a list of conditions and treatments

that meet criteria to be considered essential.

Mon Health is continuing to care for admitted patients, and will provide necessary postoperative and follow-up care for patients who recently had procedures at one of its facilities.

In early February, Mon Health implemented rigorous COVID-19 prevention measures other services for sustained patient care during the widening outbreak.

Mon Health is also coordinating with the healthcare community to determine how capacity created by this suspension may be used to help neighboring hospitals provide care that is not

related to COVID-19.

This situation-specific policy upholds Mon Health’s longstanding commitment to do everything possible to safeguard patients and staff, and local communities.

Mon Health will lift this suspension as soon as deemed responsible.

Patients with scheduled appointments affected by this policy are being contacted to reschedule.

If you are not contacted, your appointment will proceed as scheduled. If in doubt, please call your provider.

