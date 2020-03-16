Coronavirus Update: Message from Canaan Valley Resort and Conference Center

By Tom Biegler

President & CEO, Regency Hotel Management

For more than 50 years, Regency Hotel Management has practiced with passion for our core value, and that is to take care of our guests and associates.

This lasting value guides us as we face the difficult challenge of responding to the coronavirus (COVID-19), which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on Wednesday.

We are closely monitoring the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local health agencies for the latest developments related to COVID-19 and following the guidance of government and public health officials. Please know that we are vigilantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation around the clock and have precautions in place to ensure a healthy stay at all of our hotels, resorts, and lodges.

Our hearts and thoughts go out to the people who have been affected by this unprecedented event, and we appreciate the healthcare workers, local communities, and governments who are on the front line working to contain this coronavirus.

We are in the hospitality business and feel our customers deserve to have a place to go where they can feel assured that their best interests are our top priority. You have our word; we will go on working every day to provide a safe, healthy, and comfortable place to go for those unaffected by the virus.

We have chosen to remain open and will do so until the powers that be tell us we can’t. Please be assured you can make reservations with the confidence you are getting our very best rates available with zero advance purchase penalties and cancellation fees. We recognize these are unsettling times, and whether you are traveling now or in the future, we want you to know that your safety and wellbeing are our priority. If you need to travel and if it makes sense for you to stay with us, we welcome you with open arms; we will take excellent care of you.

At this time, we have deliberately decided that soliciting new business isn’t appropriate. We will not be sending you solicitations for the next several weeks.

However, if you have a reservation or want to make a reservation, we want you to know the below information:

Prior to your arrival: Given the impact of COVID-19 on how we work, socialize and travel, we have adapted our cancellation policy because of the evolving nature of this epidemic. For guests with existing individual reservations, including reservations with pre-paid rates that are typically more restrictive, we will allow changes or cancellation without any cancellation fees for reservations between today and May 31. For reservations after May 31, we will continue to adapt our cancellation fees, so they align with guidance from the WHO and the CDC.

During Your Stay: We recognize that the COVID-19 virus has required all of us to be more mindful as we go through our regular activities. Daily, our hotel, resorts and lodges are working to ensure that they meet the latest advice from the CDC and WHO on hygiene and sanitizing. Our hotels’ health and safety measures are designed to address a broad spectrum of viruses, including COVID-19, and cover everything from hand-washing hygiene and cleaning product specifications to guest room and common area cleaning procedures.



Thank you, we’re here for you throughout this difficult interruption in our lives.