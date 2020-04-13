Coronavirus Update: Members of Contractors Association of W.Va. participate national safety stand-down

Release from Contractors Association of West Virginia:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the Contractors Association of West Virginia (CAWV), along with hundreds of construction firms across the country, stopped work Thursday, April 9, to participate in a nationwide safety stand-down focusing on ways to protect construction workers and the public from the spread of coronavirus. The safety stand-down was organized by the Associated General Contractors of America and was designed to make sure industry professionals are taking measures outlined by public health and safety officials.

“The primary purpose of the stand-down is to protect construction workers and the public amid the COVID-19 outbreak,” said CAWV President Doug Meeks, president and CEO of Brewer & Company of West Virginia, Charleston. “In addition to participating in the stand-down, the CAWV continues to share safety resources including tool kits, industry-wide safety webinars, and specific job site procedures in an effort to keep our members safe.”

Construction firms participating in the stand down were asked to break their teams into small, socially distanced groups and cover three different “toolbox” talks that outline steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. These talks covered issues like socially distancing while working and on break, the need for frequent handwashing, restrictions on tool sharing and the need to frequently disinfect high-touch areas. Over 31,000 workers participated in the safety stand-down.

Construction has been allowed to continue in West Virginia and most parts of the country because Department of Homeland Security guidance has identified the industry as essential. At the same time, state and local government officials appreciate that the industry has a long history of complying with complex and ever-changing safety procedures. The safety stand-down was held to make sure the new coronavirus safety procedures and practices are being consistently followed.

— The Contractors Association of West Virginia is the official state chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America and represents nearly 450 businesses in the building, utility and highway construction industries.