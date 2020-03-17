Coronavirus Update: Media availability to follow Gov. Justice’s statewide address on COVID-19 tonight

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice and state health officials will conduct a live, statewide address from the Governor’s Reception Room in Charleston this evening, March 17, 2020, at 6 p.m. to provide West Virginians an update on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.

Participants for tonight’s address will include: Gov. Jim Justice; Bill Crouch, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary; Dr. Cathy Slemp, West Virginia State Health Officer and West Virginia Bureau for Public Health Commissioner; Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia University Vice President and Executive Dean for Health Sciences.

There will be a media availability session as soon as possible following the conclusion of the Governor’s address, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The media availability will be at the West Virginia State Capitol Complex – Building 3 – First Floor Conference Room

A spokesperson for the Governor’s office said health concerns for those in the governor’s conference room — staff, reporters, speakers — prompted the change in format, with the Governor’s address coming at 6 p.m. and questions afterward in a different building.

Here is the media advisory for tonight’s event:

WHO: Justice Administration officials, West Virginia health leaders

WHAT: Media availability session to field questions following Gov. Justice’s statewide address on the latest information about COVID-19 preparations in West Virginia.

WHEN: TODAY Tuesday, March 17, 2020.



MEDIA: Media availability session will start as soon as possible following the conclusion of the Governor’s address, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

WHERE: West Virginia State Capitol Complex – Building 3 – First Floor Conference Room

How to follow the address:

On the Internet:

Youtube: https://youtu.be/XnDZGccKTaw

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor

On TV:

The address will be broadcast live on the West Virginia Public Broadcasting Channel. Find your station here

For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-877-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.