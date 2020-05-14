Coronavirus Update: Logan High School Senior Spring Sports Night set for Friday

LOGAN, W.Va. — Logan High School has issued the following media and community advisory:

With the cancellation of springs sports in West Virginia due to

COVID-19, Logan High School will observe proper social distancing

and honor eight Logan High School Spring Sports Seniors with a drive-thru senior night parade at the seniors’ respective field or court.

WHO: Logan High School

WHAT: Drive-thru Senior Night for Spring Sports

WHEN: Friday, May 15, 2020, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Middleburg Island, Logan, WV

Logan High School is home to many state champions in high school sports

throughout high school sports history in West Virginia.

Middleburg Island — or The Island — is known for being an all-inclusive athletic and educational complex, housing Logan High School, Logan Middle School, and Logan Elementary School, along with athletic facilities, including football, basketball, cheerleading, tennis, soccer, baseball, and softball.

Partnering with Logan Regional Medical Center, Logan High School will honor spring sports seniors with a drive-thru senior night parade for the 8 seniors: 5-baseball, 2-softball, 1-tennis. Observing social distancing guidelines, seniors and their families will be standing at their respective field or court while members of the community drive through Middleburg Island to honor the seniors.