Coronavirus Update: Laid-off restaurant workers face uncertain future in W.Va.

By Maria Young, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Former employees started trickling in through a side door at Black Sheep Burrito and Brews’ Charleston location by mid-morning on Wednesday, with a grim task at hand: picking up the paperwork they will need to apply for unemployment benefits.

Brooke Blakely, a server for the last two years at Charleston’s Black Sheep Burrito and Brews, holds paperwork she’ll need to apply for unemployment. The restaurant, like others, has closed its dining room during the coronavirus outbreak. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

“They said just that we would be shut down for a little while, which I mean is awful because this is how I have to make money. Like, I have to pay bills, I have rent, I have stuff I have to take care of personally and, without an income, can’t really do that,” said Brooke Blakely, 22, who’s been a server at the normally bustling restaurant for two years.

Blakely said it is understandable, because of the coronavirus pandemic, but still not what she wanted to hear from her place of employment.

“I’m very much worried about not being able to pay my bills,” especially rent, she said. “It’s gonna have to be letting one bill go to pay another. Stuff like that. It’s gonna be very stressful.”

Along with scores of other area restaurants, Black Sheep laid off the majority of its staff this week in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the Tuesday decision by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to close restaurants and bars for dine-in service. ….

