Coronavirus Update: Kroger announces hiring plans for five states, including W.Va.

Press Release from Kroger:

ROANOKE, Va. — Kroger Mid-Atlantic, which includes stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio, has more than 1,500 immediate openings.

The Mid-Atlantic division already has hired more than 500 associates to help keep up with current demands, including individuals from hard-hit industries like restaurant and hospitality.

Nationwide, The Kroger Family of Companies has recently provided new career opportunities to more than 23,500 workers nationwide. The grocer plans to hire an additional 20,000 workers over the next several weeks to help it continue to provide fresh food and supplies to communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our top priority continues to be uplifting our associates and serving our communities when they need us the most, whether that’s by ensuring customers always can find food and products on our shelves or by providing a nearly immediate job opportunity to help an unemployed person to begin working again,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We are incredibly proud of our associates who have played such a vital role in ensuring our communities continue to operate during this time of uncertainty, and we are committed to remaining a constant.”

Kroger initiated its expedited hiring process two weeks ago to shorten the time between application and employment, onboarding new hires in an average of 72 hours. Kroger’s human resources leaders are working seven days a week to quickly interview and recruit new talent.

Additionally, Kroger is forming employment partnerships with local, regional and national businesses from the most-affected industries to create a shared-resource model to temporarily flex employees to Kroger roles, ensuring the food supply chain continues without disruption. Current partners include Frisch’s, Marriott International, McLane Foodservice, Shamrocks Food, Sodexo, SodexoMAGIC, Sysco, Thunderdome Restaurant Group, US Foods and VF Corporation.

Open roles remain nationwide across Kroger’s retail stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers. Candidates may apply via jobs.kroger.com.