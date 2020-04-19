Coronavirus Update: Keeping shelves stocked, stores safe in W.Va.

By Jackie Whetzel, For The Register-Herald

As days tick by during the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery store employees are proving their official desigation as “essential.”

Many are in low-wage positions and are putting themselves on the front lines to make sure the shelves are stocked with food and other basic necessities.

Grocery workers across West Virginia have been trying to keep up with the demand for products like toilet paper, bread and canned goods, which have become prized items since the social distancing measures were put into effect a month ago.

Beyond their normal store duties, some grocery workers are helping prepare grocery pickups, marking safe social distancing spaces and ensuring that safety notices are posted throughout their stores.

Extra duties that may not have been in their job description before – like disinfecting shopping carts, checkout counters, pin pads and other frequently touched surfaces – are being incorporated into their normal routines in order to promote safe shopping during the pandemic. …

