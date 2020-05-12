Coronavirus Update: Hardy County, W.Va., Health Department offering its county residents free screening today

From the Moorefield Examiner:

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — The Hardy County Health Department has announced the availability of free COVID-19 screening and testing today, May 12, 2020 for Hardy County residents only.

The Health Department will be conducting a free drive-through test for COVID-19 from 10am until 2pm at the West Virginia National Guard Armory, 157 Freedom Way, Moorefield.

Medical workers will collect a sample from you with a nasal or throat swab. The collection process only takes 5 to 10 minutes . However, there may be a long on-site wait time, so plan ahead and be prepared to wait in your vehicle. Once you arrive on site, please remain in your vehicle at all times .

Please bring your proof of residency, address, and phone number, as well as the name of your primary care provider. Testing is free, and again, for Hardy County residents only.

West Virginia National Guard Armory

157 Freedom Way

Moorefield, WV 26836

Testing today, May 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



DHHR’s COVID-19 information hotline 24/7, toll-free at 1-800-887-4304 and state website at http://www.coronavirus.wv.gov/

For local information, please call Hardy County Health Dept at 304-530-6355 or visit the Health Department’s website at http://www.hardycountyhealthdepartment.com/

All media inquiries, contact David Maher, Hardy Sheriff PIO at 304-530-0221 or pio@hardycounty.com.

William A. Ours, Administrator

Address: 411 Spring Ave, Suite 101, Moorefield, WV 26836

Telephone: 304-530-6355 • Fax: 304-530- 7684 •

Email: william.a.ours@wv.gov

www.hardycountyhealthdepartment.com