Coronavirus Update: Gun, ammunition sales increase in W.Va.

Staff and Wire Reports

WHEELING, W.Va. — Gun and ammunition sales are booming — doubling at one store near Wheeling — while people are on edge over the spread of the coronavirus.

Frank Provance, owner of Sand Hill Sports in Elm Grove, said in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak he has experienced an increase in the sales of both guns and ammunition over the past few days.

“My sales (Tuesday) were twice what they would be on a normal day,” Provance said.

He said ammunition sales have been even higher, noting he is primarily selling handgun ammunition right now. He also said he has heard that other vendors are selling out of of ammunition, as well.

In addition, with what is normally a brief transaction, he said he is experiencing long waits when running an “instant” background check. He said he is seeing a nearly hour-long wait to talk with somebody while running the background checks. …

