Coronavirus Update: Governor provides additional guidelines for businesses to reopen in West Virginia

From the Office of the Governor:

CHARLESTON, W.Va – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday provided additional guidelines for certain businesses that may be permitted to reopen as early as next week as part of “West Virginia Strong – The Comeback” – the Governor’s plan to reopen businesses in certain sectors in phases.

The guidelines provided are for small businesses with 10 or fewer employees, restaurants with takeaway service or outdoor dining options available, as well as religious entities and funeral homes – all of which are among the types of businesses permitted to resume operations in the “Week 2” phase of the Governor’s plan, which would begin Monday, May 4, if the statewide cumulative percent of positive test results (available at Coronavirus.wv.gov) remains below 3 percent through the evening of Wednesday, April 29.

These guidance documents are being provided in advance of the earliest possible reopening date – Monday, May 4 – to give businesses a chance to prepare to resume operations in accordance with the new guidelines. If the statewide cumulative percent of positive test results were to increase above the 3 percent threshold, the reopening scheduled may be delayed. The Governor’s Office will provide updates in the days ahead.

Guidelines available for download here:

https://coronavirus.wvgovstatus.com/2020.04.28%20Small%20Business%20Guidelines.pdf

Small businesses with 10 or fewer employees

Restaurants with takeaway service or outdoor dining options

Religious entities and funeral homes

Professional service businesses such as hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, and pet grooming are also permitted to reopen in the “Week 2” phase of the plan.

Additional guidelines for the reopening of these types of businesses will be provided by the board or commission that regulates each professional service.