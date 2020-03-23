Coronavirus Update: Governor Justice issues ‘Stay-at-Home’ order for West Virginians

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issues a ‘Stay-at-Home’ order for state residents on Monday, citing growth in the ‘community spread’ numbers for the coronavirus as the reason for the action.

Gov. Jim Justice

Speaking at a press conference from the Capitol, Gov. Justice ordered all those residents not involved in ‘essential businesses’ to remain at home when possible for an undetermined time as the state works to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Trips for food, medicine and family as well as other essentials are still allowed.

Read the order here. https://wvpress.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Governors-Stay-At-Home-Order.pdf